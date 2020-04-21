Close your eyes, think back to your childhood, and make a mental list of things you used to do outside during your free time. Did you play outside independently? With your siblings or a group of friends?
Think about the memories you made and which landmarks or games stand out to you. I can’t help but smile when thinking of the time I spent outside as a kid. Growing up on a farm, with acres to run, what seemed to be everyday activities to me were actually shaping me as a person, and helped develop my interests and love for the natural world. The freedom to be creative and wild taught me to use my imagination, challenged me to problem solve, and helped me appreciate the many lessons that nature has to share.
Today, when I recall my most fond childhood memories, a few things come to mind, but outdoor imaginative play stands out the most. Being young felt simpler – it was a time when a stick could be far more than a just a stick. Depending on the day, that stick could be a canoe paddle, a sword, a torch, a python hiding in the tall grass, and whatever other prop I needed to make my adventure happen. The possibilities were endless, ensuring that I was in control, but also giving me countless opportunities to reinvent myself and challenge who I wanted to be.
I, along with many experts, find outdoor play to be equally as important as school subjects such as math and science. Before we even introduce the concepts of number or letter learning, we build neural pathways by finding patterns in nature, or taking part in repetitive activities. These pathways help with memorization and our ability to recall.
In fact, being outdoors often teaches these subjects in a more natural format – such as counting the points on a maple leaf or understanding a color palette. Using nature as a way to complement formal learning is sometimes the best way to engage youth who do not always flourish in a classroom setting. Different environments teach kids to adapt, be flexible, and find out where their strengths lie. Creating a bridge over a creek might seem like a fun way to get to the other side, but it is also cultivating a spirit of ingenuity, self-mastery, and engineering skills.
There is something about simply walking outdoors that allows me to feel creative, connected to nature, and find myself present in the moment – even in the midst of a pandemic. And perhaps especially in the midst of a pandemic, when we are bombarded with ever changing information, the stress of the unknown, and the separation from our support system and usual routine.
Nature is consistent. The trees will still bud out this spring, and the birds fly north. There is a comfort, for kids and adults alike, in the ability to go to a place that is familiar, and get away from the understandable fear and frustration this virus is causing. And there is a beauty in the natural world having an opportunity to be our source of peace, to help us overcome and regulate our emotions, and perhaps awaken our imagination to find adventure and joy – just like it did when we were kids.