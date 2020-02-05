There’s a place in Faribault where students can learn about robotics, play board games, design their own books and learn new hairstyles.
All these activities and more happen at Faribault Community School, which combines education with entertainment after Jefferson Elementary dismisses.
Community School clubs are usually scattered throughout the building, but on Tuesday afternoon, instructors pooled their resources together for a STEAM family engagement event in the Jefferson Elementary gymnasium.
“I like to be with my friends,” said Imran Alinoor, 10, of the best part about Community School. Of all the activities available, he said he especially liked playing football in the summertime.
Ashley Roth, 8, said Book Creator is her favorite club, while in the process of crafting her own story on an iPad.
Rachael Petersen, evening coordinator for Jefferson Community School, put together the STEAM event as an opportunity not only for parents to see what their children do after school but as a chance for students to explore the clubs they may not otherwise try.
Of the 17-plus clubs available to students after school at Jefferson Elementary, Petersen said children mostly gravitate toward the sessions that engage their creativity. Most, if not all of the clubs involve at least one of the five elements of STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math.
About 50 students stay after school at Jefferson Elementary, some for homework help and others for the Community School Clubs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. After the free meal, which is also offered to adult community members for a small fee, Community School offers evening activities until 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
While some Community School clubs are offered consistently from one year to the next, others are available for a limited time only. Staff and community members volunteer to supervise and educate students during the different sessions.
Erin Harman developed a club called Health, Hair and Hygiene to educate students about self-care in terms of what to eat, how much sleep to get, and how to maintain healthy hair and teeth. These are the sort of lessons not all students may learn at home, she said.
For fun activities, Harman also teaches the participating girls different hairstyles, and sometimes they play games. Four to six girls between first and fifth grade attend this club currently, but Harman said boys are also welcome.
“I’ve always enjoyed doing my hair, and it’s something I wanted to pass on,” Harman said.
Some Community School program leaders offer more than one club, like DeAnna Skroch. Students build with blocks and other materials during Construction Club, and students use iPads to create their own stories in the Book Creator club she leads.
Throughout the gymnasium, students also played with Legos, constructed paper airplane launchers, completed crafts at the Maker Space station and made colorful designs with perler beads.