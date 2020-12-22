Authorities have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting into an occupied home Monday night.
Shortly before 11 p.m., a resident reporting that someone had shot at his house in the 3000 block of Cedar Lake Boulevard in Wells Township, west of the Interstate 35/Hwy. 60 interchange.
According to a Rice County Sheriff's Office press release, the homeowner reporting hearing gunshots and observed bullet holes in his residence. He gave a description of a possible suspect, a man driving a white Dodge Dakota truck. A short time later, a Faribault police officer located a vehicle matching the description; an adult male was taken into custody a short time later.
Evidence reportedly shows numerous rounds were fired at the residence. The investigation is still ongoing and criminal charges are pending a court appearance in Rice County.
“I am thankful that no one was struck by these bullets," said Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn. "I am grateful for the great work of our deputies and Faribault Police officers and that they were able to get this dangerous person in custody without any further damage or injury. Our citizens should be proud of their law enforcement and the great work our men and women do day in and day out.”