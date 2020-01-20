It wasn’t just yesterday, but it wasn’t terribly long ago either that Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech in defense of equal rights.
To put the timeline into perspective at the sixth annual MLK Breakfast at South Central College Monday morning, Dr. Narren Brown, vice president of research and institutional effectiveness at SCC, said his dad was 38 and his grandma 56 when the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964. That makes Narren, born in 1973, one of the first full-citizen African Americans in his family.
Still, growing up, Narren remembers his elders’ attitude toward the milestone being “We’ve got this, but there’s more to go.”
During his welcome speech at the breakfast, Brown encouraged those in attendance to think about ways to advance King’s legacy. Throughout the two-hour breakfast, Faribault Public Schools students, co-directors from the Faribault Diversity Coalition and Kymn Anderson of the Virtues Project-Faribault offered perspectives on what it looks like to keep King’s mission going in today’s world. Sam Ouk, equity and multilingual coordinator for Faribault Public Schools, served as the event emcee.
The breakfast strongly emphasized unity, particularly in different areas of faith. To be inclusive of different religious practices, the opening prayer included readings from Buddhist, Bahá'ì and Native American faith traditions. Closing prayers for peace, held at the end of the event, were of Jewish, Muslim and Christian origin.
In celebration of different cultures, the meal included American cinnamon rolls from Crack of Dawn Bakehouse and Market, Cambodian/Chinese rice porridge called congee, and later Somali chai tea that originated in India.
Between speakers, Faribault High School choir students, under the director of FHS choir director Jonah Heinen, sang selections with audience participation. FHS students also contributed to the breakfast by reading personal essays on three different virtues.
In his essay, FHS student Abas Ali described friendship as what keeps others from feeling left out. He quoted King, who said, “In the end we will not remember the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends,” and encouraged others to stand up for others.
FHS student Kiara Turcios read her essay about the virtue of love, which she described as “treating people with care and kindness.” She spoke about love as being accepting others regardless of differences.
Abby Engbrecht delivered the final student essay. She spoke about examples of unity in history and entertainment and encouraged others to celebrate the joys of others to create unity.
“Without unity, differences scare people and drive them apart,” said Engbrecht. “… When you think about it, no one ever discriminates against someone who is like them.”
In his closing remarks, Faribault Diversity Coalition co-director Faysel Ali, who has lived in multiple places and called Faribault his home for the last decade, offered his personal perspective on welcoming differences.
“It’s normal to be unsure of things you haven’t seen before,” he said, “but we must be willing to understand.”