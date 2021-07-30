This week, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Gloria Ibarra and Esperanza Marie Pena.
Ibarra, 41, is wanted for second-degree controlled substance. She is 5' 2", weighs 152 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Pena, 25, is wanted for fifth-degree drug possession. She is 4' 11", weighs 114 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on either of these people should call 507-451-8232. Do not confront them.
The Faribault Police Department is looking for Joshua Heine and Michelle Nin.
Heine, 30, is the subject of arrest warrants in Rice and Washington counties for charges related to controlled substances. He is 6’0” tall, weighs 185 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.
Nin, 22, is wanted in Rice, Scott and Steele counties on charges related to controlled substances and receiving stolen property. Nin is 4’11” tall, weighs 118 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Heine or Nin is asked to call Faribault Police at 507-334-4305.