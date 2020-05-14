Senate District 20 was home to the only contested nomination race on the DFL side. In the end it was barely a contest, with Navy Veteran and Educator Jon Olson of Cedar Lake Township breezing past Northfield small business owner Davin Sokup.
He’ll take on incumbent Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake.
Olson grew up in Minneapolis and enrolled in the U.S. Naval Academy in 1986. He spent 21 years on active duty as a naval intelligence officer stationed in countries including Somalia, Iraq and Bosnia before retiring in 2011.
With his wife Melissa, Olson moved to southern Scott County in 2012. Since then, he’s taught courses in Carleton College’s Political Science Department as well as at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.
Olson has stayed active in the community and volunteered for several veteran focused nonprofits, but this is his first run for political office. He says he decided to run because he feels called to service once again, with the state facing significant challenges.
Olson said that as he’s talked to constituents across the district, the number one issue on their minds is often health care. While Minnesota has a lower uninsured rate than most states, gaps remain, particularly in rural areas, and have been highlighted by the pandemic.
“I’m open to a variety of different options (for reform),” he said. “We need to deliver a program focused on patients, so that patients can get the care they need when they need it at a price that is affordable.”
While Senate District 20 may be centered around Northfield, a majority of the district is rural and agricultural issues are at the top of many voters’ minds. Olson said he’d focus on measures to boost small family farms.
Local farmers have been hit hard over the last several years by falling commodity prices and less than ideal growing conditions. 2020 was expected to be a bounce back year for production and stronger markets, thanks to a reduction in conflicts with key trading partners.
The global pandemic has thrown a monkey wrench into those plans. Corn farmers have been hit particularly hard, as the price of oil has crashed amid falling demand and an international oil price war, taking the price of ethanol down with it.
“We need to do a lot more to help small family farms,” Olson said. “Frankly, I’m not sure that the whole ag system is really operating in a way that is truly fair to farmers.”
Olson also highlighted the issue of education. He said that given the state of the modern economy, making the investments needed to ensure that the state’s education system is among the world’s best isn’t just a luxury, it’s a necessity.
While he disagrees with Sen. Draheim on some policy issues, Olson said that he plans on running a wholly positive campaign. He promised not to run an attack ad against the incumbent and said that if outside groups do so, he will denounce them.