A Northfield man who allegedly strangled someone he knew has been charged with a felony in Rice County District Court.
Scott Allan Morrison Jr. 21, is charged with domestic assault by strangulation and gross misdemeanor domestic assault in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Morrison was charged after a Northfield police officer made contact with Morrison, who was sitting outside his apartment in a stairwell.
The alleged victim stated Morrison grabbed her, threw her to the ground and strangled her. She said he slammed her head into the floor. Court documents state this was the second such incident between them.
A witness who also lives in the apartment remembered hearing part of the incident and said he saw Morrison attacking the woman.
In an interview with an officer, Morrison reportedly admitted to having a argument with the reported victim, but denied that it had become physical. He reportedly said he didn’t know he had red marks on his neck nor did he know how they got there.
Court documents state Morrison said he had consumed 11 or 12 beers that night, and his blood alcohol content was listed at .16.
In another report:
• Devonte’ Thomas Love, 26, of St. Paul, is charged with felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor giving a peace officer a false name of another person, misdemeanor driving after revocation and possessing a small amount of marijuana, considered a petty misdemeanor, in Rice County after he was allegedly found driving a stolen black Honda CRV in April 2018 in Northfield. After he was arrested, Love reportedly said he bought the vehicle for approximately 10 grams of meth.