Musicians Rachel Brandwein and Linda Chatterton are eager to play in front of people again after having to put their artists in residency opportunities on hold for two years.
Faribault is one of four stops on their Minnesota State Arts Board Arts Tour residency, rescheduled from 2020.
The musical duo will kick off their tour at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior’s Merner Music Series Feb. 27 and host two more public performances March 1 at Buckham West and Buckham Memorial Library.
Other performances take place at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind and Faribault Middle School. Those are only for students.
Flutist Linda Chatterton and harpist Rachel Brandwein have been performing together since 2013. Their collaboration has included concert tours in the United States and abroad.
During their Faribault visit, Chatterton said she and Brandwein will talk about all of the pieces they will be playing.
Of special note is a new work by Brandwein called “Minnesota City Sketches.” The song is a four-movement work with each movement corresponding to a city in the arts tour residency. The fourth movement is “Faribault: A Reverence to the Wahpekute Band of the Dakota Nation and all Native Settlers.”
The Wahpekute Dakota were the original occupants of the Faribault region, along with some of their Mdewakanton Dakota relatives, according to Carleton College’s website.
Their music will be a mix of classical, pop and folk-inspired songs. Chatterton said the piece Brandwein created for Faribault is the “most” beautiful. In reverence to the native settlers and their flute music, Chatterton said Brandwein “beautifully” wrote pitch bends, so it sounds similar to a wood flute and taps on the harp to replicate sounds of a drum.
With all public concerts shut down for the majority of the last two years, Chatterton said they are mostly looking forward to playing front of people again. She also looks forward to speaking with members of the community about the pieces at places like the senior center, library and schools.
Buckham West Executive Director Mona Kaiser said it will be a “rare and special” opportunity. She said Buckham West hosts the two musicians for a relaxed, coffee-house style performance.
The residency, which also includes New Ulm, Marshall and New York Mills, is funded by the Minnesota State Arts Board Arts Tour program. It aims to provide Minnesotans greater access to high quality arts activities regardless of geographic location.
Chatterton said Faribault was recommended to them by the regional arts council president, who mentioned the Merner Music Series, which is right up their alley.
“We were looking for communities that were outside of the Twin Cities area when we applied for this arts board grant,” Chatterton said. “Communities that had an interest in art and education, but didn’t have access to things offered in the Twin Cities.”
Other performances in the Merner Music Series includes Dr. Soojung Hong on March 13 and Alexander’s Ragtime Brass on March 27. Masks are required for attendees.
Joel Raaen, coordinator of the Merner Concert Series, is excited to have Brandwein and Chatterton in Faribault after the pandemic put live music on hold.
An endowment given to the Cathedral by Thomas and Bess Merner for classical music concerts for the people of Faribault allows the Cathedral to offer low ticket prices. A pass for the remaining three concerts is $20. A single concert ticket is $10.
Raaen said the musical duo are well toured and on top of their game. He added the acoustics at the Cathedral are “really quite outstanding” for non-electronic music.
“Somehow the church facility has a way of warming the sound of the musicians,” Raaen said.