A Vadnais Heights man who led officers on a high-speed chase both through Faribault and on the interstate has been charged with fleeing officers, a felony.
Daniel Eduardo Galvan, 20, was charged Sept. 20 following an alleged chase that took place shortly after midnight Sept. 18. According to court documents, Rice County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched after getting a report that he was driving a black Ford Mustang headed south on I-35, was driving recklessly and with a suspended license, had taken an unknown amount of an anti-anxiety medication and that his passenger was frightened by his behavior.
A deputy who located the vehicle on I-35 south of the Hwy. 21 exit and reported it was crossing lanes several times, stopped the Mustang. Galvan, who was driving, reportedly told the deputy that he was on his way to Las Vegas and was not on medication, but was feeling stressed. The female passenger was reportedly given a ride from the scene by Galvan's mother; his father arrived to drive his car given his suspended status.
Deputies followed the vehicle into town and reportedly observed it drive to a Faribault gas station at Lyndale Avenue and Division Street. There, Galvan reportedly got out of the car and dug around in its trunk for several minutes before getting into the driver's seat and driving off without his father. According to deputies, Galvan headed south on Lyndale at speeds reaching 120 mph.
The Mustang then headed south on I-35 and was reportedly clocked at 123 mph. As deputies got close enough to activate their lights, Galvan reportedly braked, stopped on the left shoulder of I-35 under the 250th Street bridge, then reversed the car so it was eastbound in the left southbound lane and drove through the emergency U-turn to head north on the interstate.
Deputies, with emergency lights and siren on, followed Galvan who accelerated quickly in an attempt to evade deputies, again driving at speeds of 123 mph, according to court reports. He allegedly exited the interstate and headed back on Lyndale Avenue, still traveling at 123 mph. He reportedly turned east on Division Street, then immediately into the Town Square parking lot where the Mustang struck a U-Haul trailer and came to rest.
Galvan was ordered out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.
Galvan, who was also charged with driving with a suspended license, has four convictions for speeding in the last 18 months, according to Minnesota court records.
In other reports:
• Joseph William Ubl Jr. was charged with fleeing an officer, a felony, after a Faribault office patrolling the city reportedly noticed Ubl driving an off-road dirt bike on Fourth Avenue NW and Second Street NW Saturday. The officer reportedly twice used his PA system to signal to the driver that they were a police officer and that Ubl needed to stop. The officer followed Ubl and reportedly activated their lights and siren at Central Avenue and Division Street, but Ubl headed south on First Street SW through Wapacuta Park.
According to court records, Ubl continued down numerous streets and led officers toward downtown and then to the northeast section of town. Officers reportedly located the dirt bike laying on its side on the 100 block of Mott Avenue; witnesses reported that Ubl jumped a convenience store parking lot fence.
A police K9 followed Ubl's scent, and led officers to Ubl, who was taken into custody.
In an interview with investigators, Ubl reportedly admitted that he heard the the officer's commands and the sirens, but didn't stop because he thought he could evade police.