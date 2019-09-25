The first day of school is old news at Faribault Middle School, but this week, the first day of Faribault Community School programming initiated another fresh start.
Though there’s a wealth of activities to occupy middle school students this fall, many of these offerings wrap up after six weeks. That’s why Maki Love, Community School coordinator at Faribault Middle School, is always recruiting more leaders.
This season, Faribault Community School continues to offer middle schoolers science and cooking lessons, two additional days of Art Club, and new opportunities related to outer space, mindfulness and community service.
This fall, the Minnesota Department of Education selected Faribault as one out of 10 Community School sites in the state to implement a new NASA Space Challenge program at both Faribault Middle and Jefferson Elementary schools. Cannon Valley Special Education Coop teacher Caleb Davidson offers this class once a week at both sites.
Through the NASA Space Challenge program, students complete different design challenges, like starting an ecosystem on Mars, and obtaining feedback from actual NASA astronauts via Skype. In January, participating Faribault students will present their projects to MDE at a student symposium.
Carleton College, a partner with Faribault Community School, presents three different middle school activities. College students offered two of the most popular clubs last year — Young Chefs and Extreme Science Experiments — but a new opportunity called Girls Circle begins this month. Girls Circle offers support for middle school girls in need of a positive influence and explores topics like school, friendships, body image and stress management.
Like last year, Community School offers a Somali Language club for middle schoolers. This season, the session incorporates Somali foods into the lessons. Students don’t have to be Somali to join this educational club, taught by cultural liaison Mohamed Mohamed and parent Fatuma Ibrahim.
Other new clubs this year include Cross Stitching, Digital Art, and Yoga and Mindfulness. While teachers and paraprofessionals lead these classes, another new option, Diversity Club, is a student-led program. Faribault High School students serve as mentors, providing middle schoolers with advice on being inclusive and supportive of all students.
Looking ahead to winter
Leading a Community School activity or class doesn’t require a teaching license. Since one of the goals with the after-school activities is to equip students with leadership skills, each opportunity requires guidance from an adult but lots of input from the students.
“I’ve never turned anyone away,” said Love. “People might come with an idea and the first session work with kids to figure out what they want. That’s ideal for making the clubs student-led.”
Love said she also works with leaders to ensure their clubs don’t conflict with their regular schedules. Most leaders offer their clubs once a week, but others choose two days or even split their program responsibilities with another leader. At the end of the six-week commitment, leaders may choose to extend their program to the next semester or discontinue it.
Students have expressed interest in taking photography classes, attending a book club, completing more science experiments and participating in a card-trading club. Love said students especially like hands-on clubs, which is why Art Club is now offered all four days that Community School operates.
Love said she’d like to see more service learning through Community School, whether that means students sew blankets to give away or make another donation to a good cause.
Community School is already making an effort to increase community service opportunities this year with Falcons For Change. This leadership club encourages students to give back to the community with homemade projects and other acts of service. Due to the popularity of the club, which formerly took place during the school day only, guidance counselor April Coppass now offers Falcons for Change as an after-school activity. This way, students can take their time completing their projects and creating new ones.
“Twenty kids signed up for Falcons for Change, so it’s evident that’s what kids want to be doing,” said Love.
Community School staff also want to partner more frequently with Falcon sports and theater programs. That could mean bringing Community School students to sports fields to cheer on their peers or attending a dress rehearsal for a theater production to help actors practice with a live audience.
Features that remain the same no matter what the season include after-school homework help, now offered all four days this year, and a free student dinner from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at both the Middle School and Jefferson Elementary locations. A bus at 5 p.m. takes students home at no additional charge.
All these opportunities aren’t limited to students in the Faribault School District. Love said all Faribault students in grades six through eight, including homeschooled students, may attend Community School programs at the middle school.
“We’re trying to make after school as easy and accessible as possible,” said Love.