Martha Schultz loves seeing children marvel at the new backpacks they select for a new school year.
Thanks to the Supply Our Children free backpack distribution she organizes annually for Faribault students in need, she sees those positive reactions over 1,000 times in one day.
The backpacks don’t just provide a means for students to take home their schoolwork. Schultz said the new backpacks create a level playing field for students since they have similar backpacks to their peers.
“I’ve also heard positive feedback from teachers that kids come to school more prepared,” said Schultz.
This year the grassroots organization raised funds for 1,300 backpacks to distribute to local students Tuesday at the Faribault Community Center. Traffic peaked during the noon hour, when volunteers shepherded 20 families into the gym at a time.
By 4 p.m., Judy Covert, a Supply Our Children committee member, said she expected children and teens to claim all 1,300 backpacks by the time the distribution ended in the 6 p.m. hour. On a day that involved both rain and humidity, Covert said hosting the event indoors was a better alternative to the Rice County Fairgrounds, a previous distribution site.
The distribution may last just one day, but it takes months of preparation to make the event possible. Covert said her committee begins meeting in the fall to start preparing its fundraisers, and meetings continue on a monthly basis for about eight months out of the year.
Supply Our Children hosts a wine and cheese evening with a silent auction every year to raise funds for backpacks. Covert also belongs to the organization Faribault For Kids, which holds a tulip sale in the spring and gives most of the proceeds to Supply Our Children. Both fundraisers are successful, said Covert, largely due to the efforts of committed volunteers.
With the $20,000-plus donations collected from the community annually, Supply Our Children purchases quality backpacks in bulk from businesses like Target, Walmart, Costco and Amazon. The Salvation Army also donates a number of backpacks to the cause.
The morning prior to the actual distribution, around 50 volunteers gather to fill the new backpacks with school supplies. On the distribution day itself, another large group of about 50 volunteers help ensure the event runs smoothly. These volunteers help register the families at the door to make sure they’re from Faribault. While volunteers hope the backpacks go to low-income families, they don’t ask parents to prove their financial status. Volunteers called “shoppers” direct students to the backpacks appropriate for their grade level and help them make decisions. Some volunteers also serve as interpreters for non-English speaking families.
“We’re really, really appreciative of our community support,” said Covert. “A number of small donations make it possible to continue this event every year.”