All events listed take place Monday.
Blooming Prairie — 10:30 a.m. parade, program at the Blooming Prairie cemetery
Faribault — Ceremony at Rice County Veterans Memorial at 9 a.m., parade from Central Avenue to Central Park at 10 a.m. and Central Park Ceremony at 11 a.m.
Kenyon — Parade on Main Street to Slee Street starts at 10:30, program to follow at cemetery.
Lonsdale — A service is planned for 9:45 a.m. at Trondhjem Cemetery; Calvary Cemetery 10:30; at Lonsdale Vets Memorial 11:15 and lunch at American Legion following, open to public.
Morristown — Program at Riverside Cemetery at 11 a.m. march from the Legion starts at 10:30 a.m. Light lunch served by Auxiliary after program
Northfield — No in-person program. A pre-recorded program will be available on the city Youtube page, bit.ly/3fRv4Pl.
Owatonna — Program at the Four Seasons Centre, not open to the public.
Shieldsville — A ceremony will be held at at 2 p.m. at the Shieldsville Veterans Memorial in Hirtler Park
Wanamingo — Short parade from Community Center to Riverside Park at 9 a.m., program to follow.
Waseca — Program on the south lawn of the Waseca County Courthouse at 9 a.m. (in case of bad weather, 9:30 a.m. in Waseca High gym). Breakfast at VFW follows program. No parade this year. Masks are optional for those who are vaccinated.