Last week, Suzanne Terry, of Edina Realty Home Services, reported 25 homes on the market in Faribault.
In a normal market, she says, 100 homes are available.
“We are just in such a shortage right now and we thought it would open up more as the summer went on, but it hasn’t,” Terry said. “It’s really tough for buyers right now.”
The Faribault Chamber of Commerce, too, is aware of the housing shortage, so much so that its Vision Task Force has identified available housing for workers as one of the biggest needs for Faribault businesses.
As a result, the chamber has developed a housing task force to address the need for available and affordable single family homes in Faribault. The housing task force includes about 22 members from the chamber, the Faribault Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), Rice County HRA, Habitat for Humanity Rice County and corporate partners like Edina Realty.
“From the chamber perspective and the real estate perspective, [the housing task force] is definitely needed, and affordable housing is needed,” Terry said. “Because of inventory shortage, it’s driving prices up and making (home ownership) out of reach for many buyers.”
Chamber President and CEO Nort Johnson said the group as a whole has met three times, and six subcommittees have each met once or twice to pursue their unique area of the project. Subcommittees focus on issues like the tax abatement program, property acquisitions, financing and mortgage options and finding opportunities for collective purchasing of real estate. Various corporate programs may invest in the program by donating building supplies.
“Our property committee has found potentially hundreds of available lots that could be rezoned for home building or otherwise lots that are drafted out but not platted out,” Johnson said. “As an example, there’s a potential for development near the middle school where 40 to 50 homes could be put in.”
Part of the housing task force will develop long-term opportunities to fulfill the construction trades positions. The Faribault HRA, for example, is donating a lot for a pilot program in construction trades, located near District One Hospital.
“We’re able to disperse funds that are generated into education initiatives,” Johnson said. “That signal of confidence and support means a lot to the committee, and we were inspired to go about our work in the curriculum side of construction trades.”
The housing task force overlaps with the chamber’s excellence in education initiative, the number one priority of the chamber’s vision task force, in more ways than one. Johnson said as more housing becomes available to Faribault workers, more families will increase enrollment at Faribault schools.
“Really there’s so many people, so many volunteers that are working on this project,” Johnson said. “While it’s chamber-organized and driven we couldn’t possibly do all this work on our own. So we’re incredibly appreciative of the volunteers and our corporate partners coming to the table to help.”
Added Terry: “I really appreciate the chamber for taking this initiative and all the people who are willing to partner on it, who care about Faribault as much as the Chamber does and to see this successful initiative. We want to see Faribault prosper and be a successful town. COVID was hard for so many people, and if we can give some hope, that is what we’re doing.”
A tough market for home-buyers
The housing shortage, said Terry, started a couple of years ago but increased dramatically during the pandemic for a number of reasons. Fewer people are downsizing as first-time home buyers are house hunting, so these two markets compete with each other. Additionally, Terry said more homeowners are fearful of putting their homes on the market and having nowhere to go.
Historically low interest rates have helped the cause to some degree, said Terry. But making an offer is tough for clients when they end up competing against six or seven other buyers. In the metro area, she noted buyers may compete against 20 to 30 other buyers. That leads to buyers paying up to $50,000 over the asking price, she said.
A house purchased at a higher cost increases the values of surrounding properties. If a comparable home goes on the market, Terry said its price would then become similar to the sold price of the purchased neighboring home.
Finding the right location for land is another challenge homeowners encounter. Although Terry’s clients would prefer to find a home in Faribault, she instead directs them to options in Northfield, Dundas, Lonsdale and sometimes Elko New Market. While there is more new construction in Dundas and Lonsdale, she said land is there is more pricier.
Homes built at a higher price point in Faribault, including some in the Legacy Drive area, are out of reach for many buyers. The area also lacks easy access to Interstate 35.
Another trend Terry noticed is buyers waiving inspections and having no opportunity to ask for repairs. If a home is appraised lower than the offered price, some buyers still agree to pay for that gap. Overall, she said, “There’s more risk involved for a buyer right now.”
For Terry, education is key for helping buyers navigate the current housing climate. Clients need to be aware of the competition they’ll face and understand all the factors that work in their favor or against it, she explained. And the housing task force, while in the infancy stages right now, could eventually meet a desperate need of improving Faribault’s housing market.
“We can’t wait for the economy to adjust itself because we could be waiting for a few years,” Terry said. “So that’s why we got this task force going, to be proactive with it.”