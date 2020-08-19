After consulting with the City Council at one of its work sessions, Faribault Public Works Director Travis Block has unveiled a formal plan to reduce speed limits in school zones at seven Faribault schools.
Under diagrams presented by Block to the city’s General Affairs Committee Tuesday speeds would be reduced by 10 mph outside of seven local elementary schools.
Under state law, local authorities like the city have the authority to establish special school speed limits within a school zone, which is defined as a section of a street or highway which abuts a school property and which children have access to. Authorities have the can designate limits regardless of whether the school is public or private, after conducting a traffic investigation. However, reduced school speed limits are only in effect when children are present.
Under state guidelines, school speed limits can be reduced by a maximum of 30 mph, to a minimum of 15 mph. Under Block’s proposal, traffic in front of all seven schools will soon be reduced from 30 mph to 20 mph. The list of affected schools is balanced between public and private. In addition to the city’s three primary elementary schools, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln, it includes Bethlehem Academy/Divine Mercy, Cannon River STEM School, Discover Public School and McKinley Early Childhood Center.
Reducing speeds by just 10 mph near schools can have lifesaving consequences. According to a 2000 report published in the British Medical Journal, pedestrians hit by a car traveling 30 mph have a 40% fatality rate — but this drops to just 5% if the car is traveling 20 mph.
Block said that the issue was brought to his attention by a local resident who wanted to see the city do more to ensure that children stay safe. He said that he looks forward to seeing how it works in Faribault and hopes to continue improving traffic safety, especially for children.
“This is a good starting point,” he said of the plan.
The measure was largely noncontroversial among members with members of the General Affairs Committee. Councilor Tom Spooner, who chairs the committee, urged Block to consider a wider reduced speed zone around Discovery School, given the high volume of traffic in the area. The school sits at the corner of Second Avenue NW and Eighth Street NW. In October 2017, a middle school girl suffered permanent injuries when she was struck by a motorist trying to avoid a back up.
Assuming the plan secures passage next week, Block plans on immediately moving to implement the new school safety zones. He said the work should be complete by this fall, even if children at many area schools aren’t yet back in the classroom.
While diagrams have been developed to illustrate roughly where signage will go, Block said the department will need to take some time to carefully measure the area before installing the placards, to ensure that the signage is 200 feet from crosswalks or other “points of activity.”
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said that while the Public Works Department took the lead on developing plans for reduced speed zones, members of his staff reviewed them and were satisfied that they would improve safety.
Bohlen urged motorists to drive with extreme caution in school zones. He noted that children can often move quickly and in an unpredictable manner, turning a situation from innocuous to life-threatening within seconds.
“It’s important to be patient,” he said. “Sometimes people aren’t very patient.”