Social Services managers said farewell to longtime director, Mark Shaw. Pictured, from left, are Betsy Anderson, James Marthaler, Chris Kern, Chris Sammon, Shaw, Mark Hedenstrom Lisa Stadler, Gina Winter, Kyle Collier, Mike Johnston and Valerie Elzen. (Rice County Photo)
Mark Shaw, retiring Rice County Social Services director, thanks his friends and colleagues during a Jan. 28 celebration in his honor. (Rice County photo)
Jennifer Sweet
Rice County Social Services staff delivered a farewell for retiring director Mark Shaw on Jan. 28.
Shaw served Rice County for 28 years, with 18 of those as head of Social Services. He was feted with a song from guitarist/Social Services Supervisor Mark Hedenstrom, sung to the tune of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," a nod to Shaw's love of baseball and the Minnesota Twins.
To help celebrate Shaw, county staff were asked to dress in Twins gear and to wear a necktie — Shaw's signature accessory. Two cakes made for the occasion were decorated with neckties.
County Administrator Sara Folsted thanked Shaw, saying that his work helped improve residents' lives and the county as a whole.
Shaw responded by expressing gratitude for the opportunity to do meaningful work. He urged current staff to come to work each day not thinking about "the problems you're going to face or the challenges you're going to have, but the people you're going to serve."