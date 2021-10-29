The city of Faribault and Clean River Partners (formerly Cannon River Watershed Partnership) invite Faribault area students in grades 2-5 to participate in the annual City of Faribault Stormwater Poster Contest.
We all want clean water for our rivers, lakes, and drinking water aquifers. The City of Faribault works hard to keep our stormwater (the water that runs down storm drains and right into the Cannon River) clean in town. And one way the city does this is by working with Clean River Partners to host the City of Faribault Stormwater Poster Contest each fall.
This year's contest runs from Oct. 19-Nov. 19. In the contest, students create an 8½”x 11” poster that describes what they and their families can do to keep stormwater and our rivers and lakes cleaner and safer.
Some teachers will be working with their students to create stormwater posters as part of classwork. Prizes for winners in grades 2-3 and 4-5 include five daily admission tickets to the Faribault Aquatic Center, a five-punch open gym gard, and a Faribault Parks and Rec string bag and T-shirt.
If you child’s teacher isn’t participating in this year’s contest, your child can still participate by downloading the poster contest guidelines and handouts at CleanRiverPartners.org/poster.
Contest participants can mail or drop off their 8½”x 11” poster to Stormwater Poster Contest, c/o Mark DuChene, 1200 Belview Trail, Faribault, MN 55021. Posters are due at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
Anyone with questions about the contest should contact Kevin Strauss at kevin@cleanriverpartners.org.