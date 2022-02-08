Coffee was a first love for Ken and Ruth Exner and quickly turned into family love — slowing down, sitting, sipping and chatting after supper or church with a sweet treat.
As they married and made their own family, the Randolph couple's love for coffee expanded to include their community and new friends. Later, they began Santa Martha Cafe, where they locally roast direct trade coffee from Nicaragua, Tanzania and Guatemala.
The journey with direct trade coffee began when Ken took a trip to Nicaragua in 2011. Three months later, Ken and Ruth took another trip down there. It was then that they came up with the idea to work with their personal friend, Jorge, to buy coffee.
"It would be easy and would help support a local farmer down there that we know," said Ken.
Ken said he started the business out in Omaha, Nebraska, along with the help of his friend. He would buy the coffee, and Ken would buy the roaster and equipment. The company started soon after, and they roasted the coffee in a garage.
They quickly found out that it's not so easy to start a business and sell coffee, and they spent a lot of time going door to door and church to church. Ken said they ordered 6,500 pounds of coffee, and it took them two and a half years to sell all the coffee they had.
A few years later, Ken bought out the other guy that was helping him with the business, as he got too busy with his farm. Ken said he kept it going as a hobby for a couple more years before they moved up to Minnesota to help Ruth's mother-in-law downsize her house. He was able to transform his father-in-law's office into a small roastery, and it was here where they began participating in farmers markets.
During that time of moving to Minnesota, Ken said they met the CEO of Friends of San Lucas, a coop out of Guatemala. This led to the development of a personal relationship with them, and Ken's desire to import coffee from him, too. It followed the same concept with direct trade, and Ken took a trip to visit with the farmers and learn more about their way of doing things.
"We source our beans through direct trade or working with import/exports that are transparent with us about their involvement with the farmer," said Ken and Ruth.
Building relationships
Ken estimated they regularly go to about 10 different farmers markets in areas like Randolph, Faribault, Cottage Grove, Hastings, Red Wing, Zumbrota, Goodhue, Dennison, Farmington and Cannon Falls. Packages of coffee are also sold online at santamarthacafe.com. Places like Keepsake Cidery, in Dundas, supply both whole bean and ground coffee for purchase during open hours.
"For us, we've enjoyed going to farmers markets and spending time with customers and teaching them how we brew coffee, how we enjoy having relationships with customers and farmers/coops we work with. It's about relationships," said Ken.
Cannon Valley Farmers' Market Manager Tiffany Tripp said Santa Martha Café has been a vendor with the local farmers market since 2019, when it was previously the Faribault Winter Farmers' Market. While the farmers market focuses on locally grown and raised products, Tripp said exceptions may be made when the main ingredient, like coffee, is not grown in the area.
"Their product offers a unique connection with the coffee growers from which the coffee beans are sourced. Ken has traveled to Nicaragua and Guatemala to meet the growers and visit the coffee plantations personally," said Tripp. "Aside from Guatemalan and Nicaraguan coffee beans, Santa Martha also offers Tanzanian beans and has offered Hawaiian coffee beans in the past."
She continued, "Ken and Ruth are great vendors at the market, as they enjoy seeking out ways to collaborate with other vendors. Santa Martha offers coffee-scented soap made with other local ingredients. They'll share ideas on how to use a dry coffee rub for local meats. And they offer coffee samples at the market to pair with shoppers' favorite pastry."
Ken and Ruth pride themselves on working with importers who are conscious about how the green coffee beans are grown, harvested and shipped.
"Our love of coffee pulls on our hearts for people who grow the coffee. Therefore, desiring them to receive a fair market value. Then, they are able to invest in better coffee and planet practices," said Ken and Ruth on their site.
Out of respect for the planet and to offset their carbon footprint, Ken and Ruth also purchase trees in coffee growing regions to help offset the carbon produced during the roasting process, drive a Prius to shows/markets and recently added biodegradable bags.
"Every purchase helps a local coffee-growing community: improves medical resources and lifestyle; stimulates the financial community; improves educational opportunities; understanding of water conservation, contaminated soils, diseased and pest-infested trees/plants. By loving these coffee regions, we hope to see continued coffee and happy planet improvements," said Ken and Ruth.
Ken said it's been interesting to learn how the cover crops change the flavors of coffees. For example, when bananas were planted as a cover crop, it led to a hint of banana taste in the coffee.
"It's really quite interesting, even in the atmosphere of Nicaragua. The product we got from Jorge is different tasting, and it's only 100 miles away from the new location," said Ken. "It's kind of like you growing tomatoes; different soils cause different things to happen."
While the story of Santa Martha Cafe began about 10 years ago, Ken said their story keeps on changing and growing. The duo joined fellow sustainable farmers in Cannon Valley Grown. Ken said it's been fun to sit around other farmers in the local area, working on practicing the same kind of things.
"The proponents with our coffee are a lot harder when working with another country, but in America, we don't grow much coffee other than in Hawaii," said Ken.
The World Economic Forum states the top five coffee producing nations are Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, Indonesia and Ethiopia, and they account for 75% of the world's total coffee production.