ELLENDALE — Over the weekend, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office received two separate reports that involved someone impersonating a law enforcement officer.
According to a press release from the Freeborn Country Sheriff’s Office, which assisted Steele County and the Minnesota State Patrol with these incidents, the reports came in during late Saturday and early Sunday, March 7-8.
The first incident occurred just off Interstate 35 near Ellendale. The person reporting the incident stated that while they were parked in a parking lot, an “older, dirty Dodge Durango” with loud exhaust pulled next to them. The suspect identified himself as an Iowa deputy and was described as a male around 30 years old with a medium build (220 to 230 pounds) and dark hair. The suspect left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
The second incident occurred 90 minutes later on the interstate just 2 miles south of Ellendale. A passerby reported the suspect vehicle with red/white/blue lights flashing in the front window and a car pulled over.
The investigation into these incidents is still ongoing, but law enforcement encourages residents to be on alert and trust their instincts. Anyone who has been pulled over and becomes suspicious, should follow these recommendations below along with gathering any helpful evidence such as a physical description of the suspect and the vehicle.
• Turn your hazards on and pull over in a public area that has people. At night, drive to a well-lit area.
• Dial 911 while looking for a safe place to stop. Be aware of your location so you can describe it to the dispatcher. Confirm with the dispatcher that a legitimate officer is stopping you.
• Look your doors and only put your window down a few inches.
• Look for a uniform or other law enforcement marking on the subject’s clothing.
• If you are still unsure, explain to the officer that you are uneasy with the situation and ask to see the officer’s official department photo identification and bade. Make note of the officer’s name and department.
• Do not reach for your phone when the subject is near your vehicle. If the subject is an officer, they may believe you’re looking for a weapon. Instead, first tell the subject that you would like to reach for your phone to dial 911 to confirm the subject is a legitimate police officer.
“If they are an actual law enforcement officer they will be understanding of these requests,” said Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele. “If someone has any kind of issue of thinking that a situation is not OK, keep your door locked and windows up and call 911. I just recommend that you do not cause any accidents or problems while trying to do this, be very aware of your surroundings and call if you have to.”
This is the second time in the last six months that incidents have been reported of an individual impersonating a law enforcement officer in Steele County. In September, the Owatonna Police Department received a report of a man allegedly pulling over a juvenile and impersonating an officer. The suspect had the youth step out of the vehicle and perform some type of field sobriety test before releasing him, according to the report. That investigation has so far not yielded any results.
“This is concerning,” Thiele stated, though he did not comment to whether or not the September incident may be related to the incidents from this weekend. “I’m concerned that we have somebody out there that is jeopardizing many people’s safety. We have stepped up patrols in the area because of this and to make sure people are safe.”
Anyone subjected to this type of situation is urged to contact local law enforcement.