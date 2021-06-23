A felony charge has been leveled against a woman who allegedly assaulted someone after she exposed herself to a youth group Friday.
Melissa Jean Kerbel, 40, is charged with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor indecent exposure in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Kerbel was charged after a Faribault police officer was dispatched at approximately Friday morning to a Park Place address on a report that someone was holding Kerbel on the ground. The officer reportedly told the person holding Kerbel to let her up. Once that happened, Kerbel allegedly “sat down” and “started singing an obscene song, laid backwards and lifted up her legs” to expose herself.
Court documents state the person who had been holding Kerbel said she had been using profanity and exposed herself twice in front of the youth group, and assaulted his adult daughter when she tried to intervene.
The alleged victim said Kerbel had “put her into a headlock and threw her onto the ground when she approached her,” causing head and throat pain and dizziness. The alleged victim was eventually taken to District One Hospital for treatment after showing concussion symptoms.
Judge Jeffrey M. Johnson set conditional bail for Kerbel at $15,000 Wednesday, contingent on her making all future court appearances, not leaving Minnesota without written consent, submitting to chemical testing, not using alcohol or controlled substances, and following other court requirements. Her next appearance is scheduled for July 7. As of Wednesday morning, Kerbel was in custody.
Kerbel reportedly has a couple of felony convictions on her record, including for fifth-degree meth possession in November 2019 and theft in April in connection with a stolen vehicle.