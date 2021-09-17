A Faribault man is facing five felonies after two juveniles said he sexually assaulted them prior to him being sent to prison in 2018.
Rodrigo Raul Deluna, 40, was charged Thursday in Steele County District Court with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct where the victim was between the ages of 13 and 15.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were alerted to the alleged sexual abuse in February when an inmate at the Stillwater state prison said Deluna admitted to him that he “accidentally” touched one of the victims when he was “high on pills.”
Police and a child protection worker met with the victims on Feb. 26, but only one victim at the time reportedly said Deluna had touched her inappropriately at their home in Owatonna prior to his incarceration.
On Sept. 2, the second victim came forward and said Deluna had sexually abused her at their home in Owatonna and in his vehicle, according to court documents. The abuse allegedly happened over a span of four years before Deluna went to prison.
Deluna was in prison for a 2017 felony weapons conviction. He was sentenced to five years in August 2018 and released to supervised probation with Rice County Community Corrections Aug. 16.
Steele County currently has a warrant out for his arrest.
In other court news:
• Ricky David Stadler, 52, of Faribault, was sentenced Friday in Rice County court to five years of probation on a charge of false imprisonment after petitioning the court in February for a stay of adjudication.
In an agreement between Stadler and county prosecutors, Stadler agreed to plead guilty to false imprisonment if prosecutors asked the court to dismiss third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. The court would also place Stadler on probation and dismiss the false imprisonment charge if he successfully completes probation.
Stadler was charged in November 2019 after a sexual encounter in which the victim told police she cooperated with Stadler out of fear for her life.
Stadler was also sentenced to 365 days in jail. Of that, he was given credit for three days; 362 days was stayed for five years. Judge Jeffrey Johnson ordered Stadler perform 50 hours of community service within the first year and a half. Attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous counts toward the community service.