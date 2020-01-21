With abundant snow and harsh cold, Faribault might still be plumbing the depths of winter, but another Flannel Formal is just around the corner and sure to warm hearts.
Now in its fifth iteration, the increasingly popular winter gathering pulled in more than 400 attendees last year. This year, event organizers are hoping for an even larger turnout of winter-weary locals.
“This is a fantastic way to kick the cabin fever and have a fun night out,” said Kelly Nygaard of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, which helps organize the event. “We hope to see a lot of people here.”
Since its inception the Flannel Formal has been a fundraiser for Faribault Main Street. It was conceived by local photographer Paul Swenson as a fun way to raise funds for downtown revitalization projects.
Financed in part with state dollars, Faribault Main Street funds events like Winterfest and car cruises throughout the year. It also provides funding for the micro-grant program to help downtown business owners.
The Flannel Formal will be held Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Craft Beverage Curve of the 10,000 Drops and Corks and Pints campus. With live music and no shortage of food and drink, a $20 ticket goes far. As in years past, music will be from talented local artists. Bryan Anderson will open the show, followed by Northfield’s Chad Johnson and band the Minnesota Transplants.
Fun games like a beanbag toss will be on site and the popular hotdish competition, with a $100 grand prize, is sure to be a hit. With orange as the color of choice, prizes will be given to the best dressed lumberjack and lumberjane.
Given the presence of plenty of beer and spirits from Corks and Pints and 21 Drops, the fundraiser is strictly limited to those 21 and over. With your ticket comes not only beer but a commemorative beer glass.
Todd Markman of Reliance Bank, currently serves as chair of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism’s Main Street Committee. Reliance is one of several businesses that is giving the event extra promotion in advance by encouraging its employees to wear flannel to work on Fridays.
Like other businesses on the list, Reliance doesn’t have a downtown location, but Markman said the bank still has the utmost respect for the work that Faribault Main Street and the Chamber do to strengthen downtown.
“We realize the Faribault economy relies in part on the solid downtown economy and we want to continue to support that,” he said.