Going back in time to a different era of history has become a bit more accessible, ironically, with the evolution of new technology.
That’s what Sue Garwood, executive director of the Rice County Historical Society, has found in the past few months. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic limited accessibility to the building’s gallery, store and research room, RCHS has explored new avenues of outreach.
“We’re really expanding our platform for sharing,” said Garwood.
On Thursday, RCHS offered an online class about exploring the Dalby Database, RCHS’s “go to” research website. Hosting classes like this online is actually beneficial to participants, Garwood observed. When participants are already at home with their computers and technological devices at their fingertips, they can follow along and have a hands-on experience.
“One of things that’s really neat about [online classes] is it doesn’t matter what the weather is, and it doesn’t matter where you are,” said Garwood. “We had such scary weather [on Thursday], but it didn’t matter because everyone was safe in their home.”
Garwood said RCHS is researching other possibilities for offering online interactive classes. Up next is a book talk event hosted at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25 via Facebook Live at facebook.com/rchistory. The live event’s presenter, Virgina Wright-Peterson, will talk about her book “A Woman’s War, Too: Women at Work During World War II.”
Wright-Peterson’s book explores the various roles of Minnesota women during World War II. Apart from talking about the figures she wrote about in her historical nonfiction account, she’s eager to hear from others about their female connections to World War II during her book talk. Garwood said one piece she will bring to the discussion is the women who worked at the Faribault Woolen Mill during this era.
Wright-Peterson reached out to the Rice County Historical Society last fall to find out how to acquire photos of the late Elizabeth “Betty Wall” Strohfus, a Faribault native who joined the Women’s Airforce Service Pilot (WASP) in 1943. Garwood referred Wright-Peterson to resources in Sweetwater, Texas, where Strohfus learned to fly.
After publishing Wright-Peterson’s book, the Minnesota Historical Society agreed to host a program for RCHS. The spread of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a change of format from in person to online. The event is free, open to anyone and has no registration deadline.
Other adjustments
RCHS is open to the public at this point, but with limited hours and capacity restrictions.
The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. Those who venture into the gallery are required to wear a mask, and to further reduce contact, RCHS isn’t charging a fee. Donations are still being accepted.
The Alexander Faribault House is only open by appointment, said Garwood, and limited to only one tourist at a time because small rooms make social distancing difficult.
While the research room is closed for now, Garwood said staff may assist anyone looking for specific information by “doing the footwork” and handling the materials.
“I’ve been so happy with the early results,” said Garwood. “We’ve had visitors every day, store sales, additional membership, and people have not complained about masks.”
RCHS typically plans demonstrations in conjunction with the Rice County Fair, which was canceled this year. Children often grind corn by hand and participate in other historical practices, but Garwood said government industry guidelines during the pandemic prohibit the sharing of materials for demonstrations.
“The fair is always the highlight of our summer, so it’s sad, but we certainly support the decisions the fair board made,” said Garwood. “We sometimes have as many as 1,000 people on a single day; that’s just not safe right now.”
One project Garwood and volunteers do look forward to is the installation of the Tin Family. RCHS received the set of four, a man, woman, dog and baby with a carriage, from Butch Lockerby. He previously kept the family outside the former Lockerby Sheet Metal and Roofing building just south of the viaduct in Faribault.
Garwood said the tin woman is currently being repaired at a local craftsman’s workshop, the tin man is being painted with a protective coating, and the baby and dog are at another worksite. She hopes to see the whole family installed along the parking lot later this summer. RCHS welcomes volunteers to participate in the installation of the Tin Family when the time comes.
“It’s just fun,” said Garwood. “It’s such an honor to get a chance to preserve that history.”