Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority continued its relationship with Rice County Habitat for Humanity Friday, approving funding to cover building permit costs for three soon to be completed houses.
Once finished, the houses will provide quality, affordable housing in a north Faribault location close to the city’s industrial park. That’s thanks to developer Jeff Jandro, who reached an agreement with the organization on five parcels.
Last year, Rice County Habitat marked a significant milestone, completing its 50th home in another Jandro-developed subdivision. Once all three homes are done, Habitat will have built 54 affordable homes for families throughout Rice County.
According to Rice County Habitat Director Dayna Norvold, 24 are located in Faribault. The remaining 30 are spread throughout the county, with 11 in Northfield, nine in Dundas, four in Nerstrand, four in Lonsdale and four in Morristown. Norvold said that many recent builds have been in Faribault, which she attributed to the availability of affordable land. In addition, Faribault has a significantly higher percentage of residents living below the poverty line than the county as a whole.
Notably, all but a handful of those houses are still occupied by their original owners. For each house, Habitat selects a family from a pool of qualified applicants based on their need for housing, ability to pay a mortgage and willingness to partner with the organization.
In Rice County, Habitat families generally have an income of between $30,000 and $67,000, depending on family size. Two of the three families receiving help this time are particularly large, with nine children each in addition to a mother and father.
In keeping with its mantra of providing “a hand up, not a handout,” Habitat asks families for contributions of both time and money in exchange for their new home. Habitat families are expected to take on an affordable mortgage and contribute approximately 350 “sweat equity” hours volunteering for the organization.
Due to COVID-19, Habitat has had to dramatically alter its operations. Normally, the organization is heavily reliant on volunteers, many of whom lack a professional building background. Those volunteers are disproportionately older and thus more at risk of suffering the worst of COVID-19. Instead, the organization is relying on help from five volunteers who belong to Americorps. It’s the first time that Rice County Habitat has had a relationship with the U.S. government-backed service organization.
In response to the pandemic response team, Americorps launched the Emergency Response Initiative to help nonprofits like Habitat that have seen their regular operations impeded. Across the state, more than 80 organizations are receiving help.
According to Americorps’s Adam Kronebusch, five other Minnesota chapters of Habitat are receiving help from Americorps. They are North St. Louis County Habitat, based in Virginia, West Central Minnesota Habitat, based in Wilmar, Lake Agassiz Habitat, based in Moorhead, Lakes Area Habitat, based in Brainerd, and Douglas County Habitat, based in Alexandria.
Norvold said that the volunteers will be at Habitat’s build sites through next month. With two of the three houses not slated to be complete until October, a handful of volunteers will return to put the finishing touches on them.
Habitat receives other donations, which have continued during the pandemic. Valspar donates paint, while Dow Chemical donates insulation materials. GAF not only donates shingles, but covers the cost of contractors to install them.
Most notably, chapter 110 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has continued to provide the labor and materials necessary to wire the homes. The union has been saving Habitat a significant amount of money on home construction for more than a decade.
“They’ve been fantastic,” Norvold said. “They aren’t bringing out the big crews like they used to, but they have still come out and helped.”