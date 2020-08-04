Falcons coaches participated in a transformational experience earlier this summer — and it took place off the field with their noses in a book.
“InSideOut Coaching: How Sports Can Transform Lives” by John Ehrmann is a work of nonfiction 27 coaches, activity advisors and administrators read over a five-week period earlier this summer. Faribault Public Schools Athletic Director Keith Badger received a copy from the Minnesota State High School League and chose to lead a book study for voluntary participants throughout the district.
Although he never before led a book study, Badger said he’s willing to do it again for the athletic department in the future. The biggest challenge, he said, will be choosing among a number of excellent coaching books.
“I hope more people join [in the future]; maybe we even do this book again for those who weren’t able to attend this time,” Badger said. “I’ve read it a few times, and every time I learn something new.”
Badger instigated the book study for several reasons. For one, he wanted coaches to take a deep and philosophical look at their purpose statements, which they typically examine on an annual basis. Book themes sparked discussions about the value of human growth over winning and the difference between transactional and transformational coaches.
Maddie Justin, FHS girls’ soccer coach, described transactional leadership as “looking to get something in return” from student athletes while transformational leadership comes from a place of giving student athletes a meaningful experience. "InSideOut Coaching" encouraged readers to develop their transformational leadership skills.
“It was just really inspirational to think about coaching in a different light,” Justin said. “It really made me think about my own experiences with my own coaches on and off the field.”
One major piece of the book study involved the work of writing coherent narratives, which Badger described as the marker events that happen over the course of one’s life. After sharing his own narrative, other book study participants asked to share their own formative experiences.
“I think all of our coaches, teachers and administrators are qualified to connect with students and have really great stories to tell,” Badger said.
Justin said she enjoyed hearing stories from coaches she hadn’t worked with closely before. Thinking about their experiences and her own, she considered how her student athletes might feel transformed by knowing pieces of her backstory.
Zachary Roble, football coach for Faribault High School, was eager to read “InSideOut Coaching” and discuss the material with other coaches.
“It was a really awesome experience,” Roble said. “It was the first time I had ever been a part of something like this, so I was really excited.”
As a psychology teacher at FHS, Roble appreciated the reflective pieces of the book study and embraced the self-examination process to better understand his motivations for coaching. His own high school coaches played a positive role in his life, and he aims to give his student athletes a similar experience.
Not all coaches on the chat were teachers at FHS or in the district, so the book study presented Roble with opportunities to connect with coaches he didn’t know as well. He said he developed a strong bond with the other participants, even with 27 involved in the virtual discussion.
Roble commends Badger’s openness and vulnerability during book discussions, which set the stage for other coaches to share their own stories. Now, Roble asks himself, “What if we’re willing to be vulnerable with student athletes?”
Looking forward to the next time he finds himself coaching on the field, Roble plans to align every single drill or interaction with his purpose statement. All Falcon coaches, per Badger’s request, will also come together as a department this fall to create a unified purpose statement.
“With all the discussion and reflection, I know what it's like to be a Falcon athlete for any sport,” Roble said. “We all come from the same place. Our goal is for any student who goes to Faribault High School to have this amazing, lifelong, meaningful experience, and I feel like we’re getting close to that.”