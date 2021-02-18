“Once you learn about something, you care about it and once you care about it, you want to protect it” is Amy Simso Dean’s philosophy about birds.
Simso Dean began birdwatching over 25 years ago. She serves as vice chair of the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis, works and volunteers at the Raptor Center, and founded the after school birdwatching program, MYBirdClub, for children.
On Wednesday, Simso Dean shared her extensive knowledge of identifying Minnesota birds with a virtual group through the Buckham Memorial Library. Her presentation featured images of birds typically seen in Southern Minnesota, clips of the sounds they make, simple bird feeders and tips for bird watching beginners.
Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf learned about the success of Simso Dean’s birdwatching presentations, which she started during the pandemic. Buckham Memorial Library had purchased Simso Dean’s books in the past, but Buendorf knew little about the extent of her bird watching knowledge until recently.
“I learned so much last night [during the presentation],” Buendorf said. “I was just blown away, so I’m really excited she’s willing to do another one in the spring.”
While Buckham Memorial Library has offered regular programming via online portal throughout the pandemic, Simso Dean’s bird watching presentation was something new. Buendorf said 25 different households registered for the event, and at one point she counted 40 people watching the Wednesday afternoon presentation.
Program attendees learned about the unique features and characteristics of dozens of birds Simso Dean described. For example, blue jays can hide 10s of thousands of peanuts and remember where they are, and they also learn to mimic the sounds of different birds. In her own yard, Simso Dean said the baby blue jays attempt to mimic red tail hawks, but the sounds come out quieter.
Simso Dean also described key indicators that distinguish males from females or different types of the same bird. Male cardinals, for example, have red collars and gravitate toward bird feeders while female cardinals are the same shape but brown, and they stick to their nests. The great horned owl has feather tufts called plumicorns, unlike the bard owl, and also produces a different sound. These two large Minnesota owls never live in the same habitat, she said, because they each consider the other food. As for hummingbird classification, Simso Dean said the beak size is one giveaway. Downy woodpeckers have much smaller beaks than the hairy woodpecker, she said.
Birds show up in different places depending on the food available. To attract specific types of birds, Simso Dean described her process of mixing black oil sunflower and unsalted peanut pieces. She uses this homemade method instead of buying pre-mixed feed, which often contains unwanted fillers that could attract squirrels. For blue jays specifically, she throws in unshelled peanuts and watches them shake the shells to find the best peanuts to hide.
According to Simso Dean, woodpeckers like to eat the suet cakes she sets in her yard. Bird seed stores carry these solidified mixes of fats, which can contain animal fats, seeds, berries, nuts and even hot peppers. The plain suet cakes without seeds do the trick, she said.
In one of her slides, Simso Dean included pictures of various homemade bird feeders. While bird feeders come in all shapes and sizes in stores, she said they don’t need to be fancy. In the past, she’s made bird feeders out of empty Gatorade bottles, teacups, and candle holders for tea lights with grape jelly inside. For one bird feeder, she stabbed sliced orange halves on a spiked candle holder.
For those who, like her, care about the future of birds, Simso Dean listed a variety of ways to ensure bird populations stop declining at the rate they have been. Since she was born in 1970, she said bird populations have declined by 30%. Some of her ideas include keeping cats indoors, since they kill hundreds of birds every year, gardening with native plants, avoiding pesticides, and drinking Smithsonian or rainforest certified coffee. To prevent birds from flying into window glass, she recommended placing bird feeders closer to windows to slow down their flight.
For those looking to connect with other bird watchers, Simso Dean listed various Facebook groups and local groups to join, the Zumbro Valley Audubon Chapter in Rochester being the closest to Rice and Steele counties. She also shared her email, mamabirdmn@gmail.com.
“I’m happy to talk birds with anyone at any time,” she said.