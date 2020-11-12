To help keeping area residents safe and healthy, the annual Faribault Community Thanksgiving has been cancelled.
Co-chairs Julie Fox and Laura McCully made the decision Wednesday evening, taking into consideration the increased number of cases of COVID-19 in Rice County, statewide deaths, and recent school and city shutdowns.
The dinner typically takes place at the Faribault American Legion on Thanksgiving Day and serves around 800 guests. Volunteers prepare the meal beforehand.
Fox and McCully knew the dine-in option wouldn't comply with health and safety regulations during the pandemic, so they had planned to host a drive-thru and delivery model for guests instead. However, the co-chairs determined even this adjusted model wouldn't be in the best interest of the community.
"The health and safety of our volunteers, and those we serve is our utmost priority," Fox and McCully wrote in a notice. "We want to thank those that volunteer, donate and attend every year, and we look forward to seeing you next year.”