Luke Leppert and Gabby Hollund smile following their crowning Faribault High School's 2019 homecoming king and queen during Monday night's coronation in the FHS performing arts center. Serving as mistresses of ceremonies were Kelly Cerrillo Reyes and Maria Pierce. Other senior royalty are Becky LaCanne, Trang Nguyen, Madelyn Skjeveland, Chau Truong, Tyler Ta, Evan Larson, Nick Flom and Bryce Nolen. Sophomore escorts are Kendra Albers, Ella Beardsley, Paige Ross, Talor Velishek, Hannah Wetzel, Dayve Conde-Castillo, Juan Hernandez Alman, DJ Lee, Sebastian Melkavage and Nate Menard. Freshmen hosts/hostesses are Ricky Cordova, Alex Tuma, Brookly Zrust, Ava Korbel and Pablo Arriaza Lopez. Homecoming grand marshals are Lyle and Ruth Olson. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
Luke Leppert and Gabby Hollund pose for a portrait in their crowns and emerald green cape. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
Confetti rains down on FHS senior Gabby Hollund as she's announced as the school's 2019 homecoming queen. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)

