Just two years after it opened for the first time, Faribault-based craft distillery 10,000 Drops has received national recognition, with several of its products winning awards from the American Distillers Institute.
Originally slated to be revealed at the ADI’s national convention in New Orleans, the results of the competition were instead announced online earlier this month. The ADI’s competition, held every year since 2007, is considered one of the most prestigious in the country.
While dozens of craft distillery competitions exist throughout the country, entering the largest one can be a high-risk, high-reward proposition. The process is highly selective and competitive, and with an entry fee of several hundred dollars per entry, it isn’t cheap.
Still, 10,000 Drops co-owners Jake Hvistendahl, Rob Kruchoski and Pat Jacobs decided to go all in, entering their entire product line. Currently, 10,000 Drops has two rums, two gins and its naked whiskey on tap. More products are set to be released in the near future
10,000 Drops shipped samples of the liquors to the ADI, with testing taking place over the winter. With more than 500 entrants from across the country, spirits are double blind judged and given a score from 0-100. Liquors which receive composite scores over 90 are awarded gold medals, while those from 80 to 90 are awarded silver medals. The best finisher in each class also receives an award, provided they score above 80.
Ultimately three of 10,000 Drops’s entries received awards. The distillery’s barrel reserve gin was rated the highest, winning a gold medal with a composite score of 94. 10,000 Drops ages the product at its Faribault warehouse in toasted, uncharted barrels made of white American oak.
Testers rated the gin highly for its taste from start to finish, saying it provides a diversity of flavors, from a palate containing hints of eucalyptus, coriander and citrus flavors, to a sweet, buttery finish.
10,000 Drops’ white whiskey was the distillery’s next highest scorer, taking home a silver medal with a rating of 87.25. Notably, it won the national best in class award, beating out every other entry in its category.
According to its website, 10,000 Drops’ rendition of the classic American hard beverage seeks to provide a taste of corn and wheat, with a subtle grain flavor. Testers also had warm praise for the drink, describing it as refreshing and clean.
The final medalist was 10,000 Drops’ silver rum, which hauled in a Silver medal with a score of 82. Containing flavors of molasses and cane sugar and a fruity palate, it's designed to be sweet and highly drinkable.
Hvistendahl said the company hopes to use the awards to promote 10,000 Drops throughout the region and state. Currently, 10,000 Drops products can be found at liquor establishments across Minnesota, from Worthington to Grand Marais.
“We’re hoping to turn this recognition into expanded market share,” he said.
Like so much else, the company’s plans for expansion and promotion have been put on hold for the time being by the coronavirus pandemic. Like other distilleries throughout the region, 10,000 Drops has converted much of its capacity to producing hand sanitizer. Partnering with the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and ACE Hardware, 10,000 Drops distributed its first 50 gallons of hand sanitizer to local first responders and health care workers earlier this month.
While the company may be largely focused on that endeavor, thirsty customers can still get their fix of 10,000 Drops products. Liquor and/or merchandise can be ordered online to be picked up at 10,000 Drops on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.