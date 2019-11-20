Work, dating, school and life in general present challenges to ordinary humans, but imagine being an alien from another planet trying to navigate modern society.
In Faribault High School Theatre Troupe’s fall production of “No Signs of Intelligent Life,” nine aliens illustrate what average situations on planet Earth look like from the perspective of outside visitors. The results are comical, and yet each alien keeps a straight face even while attempting to laugh like a human.
Audiences are invited to witness the alien invasion 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, 22 and 23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at FHS. Thursday’s performance is ASL interpreted.
Throughout the play, aliens attempt to carry on conversations near the water cooler at work, decode sarcasm, succeed at online dating and supervise high school detention among other scenarios. All the while, these visitors from a far away planet want to determine if earthly humans are worthy of their advanced technology and intelligent enough to handle it.
“When you watch it, it doesn’t seem like the aliens or the humans are very smart,” said FHS senior Eli Simon, who portrays one of the nine aliens. “They don’t understand human culture.”
Because no two scenes seem related, Simon said “No Signs of Intelligent Life” is similar to a previous FHS production called “Almost, Maine.” A different alien serves as the main character in each scene, so Simon himself appears for the first time in scene eight. Without giving too much away, he said each of the “episodes” come together in the end.
Simon and FHS junior Kaylee Tourtillott agree that “No Signs of Intelligent Life” isn’t a well-known play, but that’s what intrigues audiences to check it out.
Tourtillott plays a human in the production, specifically a human resources representative. Being a bubbly person in real life, she said “No Signs of Intelligent Life” pushes her to act strict and mean to the aliens.
Although she acted in Faribault Middle School productions, Tourtillott admitted joining the high school Troupe was at first intimidating. But now that she’s immersed in the production, she said, “I love it.”
FHS junior Kylie Menge is also a newcomer to the high school stage.
“There’s been a really strong payoff already,” said Menge, who plays a human in the production.
Simon is no newcomer to the FHS stage, but said every production presents new learning experiences for actors. Since “No Signs of Intelligent Life” is a comedy show, he and the other actors have pushed themselves out of their comfort zones in new ways. He compares the humor to “Saturday Night Live” sketches, but with child-appropriate material.
FHS theater director Paul Johnson said audiences will see a lot of new faces for this first production of the school year. People ask him every year what he’ll do without the departing seniors, but he said new talent always enters the scene.
He said “No Signs of Intelligent Life,” the play he selected, is “a great way for new actors to get their feet wet.”