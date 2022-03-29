Faribault Public Schools Communications Coordinator Matt Steichen has announced he is leaving to accept a position in Burnsville - leaving a Faribault Public School Board which recently approved $1 million in cuts to debate the future of the position.
Steichen’s roughly 6 years of service to the district will end at the end of this week, Superintendent Todd Sesker told the Board on Monday night. Sesker praised Steichen’s work and expressed gratitude for contributions to the district.
“The pieces that Matt has put together have been incredible,” Sesker said. “He’s done an outstanding job of improving the image of Faribault Public Schools.”
Sesker noted that there are no plans to install an immediate replacement, even on an interim basis. Instead, he said that based on the board’s feedback all options would be on the table, including significantly modifying Steichen’s position or eliminating it entirely.
If the position is to continue, Sesker said that district staff would actively seek out grants to help fund it, minimizing the hit to the general fund at a time when the district is running an operating fund deficit of around $1 million.
The discussion took place on the same day that the Board with great reluctance and sadness signed off on 25 staff layoffs, along with several retirements. In that context, Board Member Richard Olson argued that phasing out the position should be strongly considered.
“This is a luxury we can’t afford,” Olson said. “For many years, we didn’t have this position.”
Other board members were more hesitant to scrap the position after Sesker reminded them that they will likely need to go to voters this fall with an operating levy to avert even more cuts. Board Member Courtney Cavellier said that without a Communications Coordinator, organizing an effective campaign for the levy would be challenging.
“I’m not sure how we mobilize a campaign and all of the work and materials for the levy without someone who’s a point person for communications,” she said. “I would say we probably need someone in this position at least for the next year, and then we can revisit this.”
In addition to helping to organize levy campaigns, Board Member John Bellingham said that the position has great value in helping the community to see the educational excellence displayed by the district’s staff and students.
Board Chair Chad Wolff added that having someone in the position of Communications Coordinator has become particularly important as Faribault has rapidly diversified, creating a need to keep the community informed in Spanish and Somali as well as English.
“We have a very unique community and customer base,” he said. “Everything we put out now is in three languages.”
That said, Wolff said he also sympathized with Olson’s concerns about whether the position should be a priority at a time of fiscal challenges. Declining enrollment and the failure of state funding to keep up with rising inflation are among the reasons for the financial squeeze.
Another factor often cited by Sesker for the district’s financial challenges is the sizable hit the district takes on the special education “cross subsidy.” That refers to the failure of the state and federal governments to provide the funding needed to cover special education mandates. In Faribault alone, the cross subsidy’s cost is now in excess of $5 million per year.
Still, given the apparent support of a majority of the board for continuing the Communications Coordinator position, Sesker indicated that staff would move forward with preparing a more detailed plan for approval by the end of the school year.
In other business, the district was able to access grant funding through the Emergency Connectivity Fund to pay for new iPads at Faribault High School. The existing iPads have been in use for four years, a year longer than their standard replacement time of three years.
The district delayed the purchase of iPads by a year in order to allow for time to consult with students and staff about the best device to purchase, as well as to spread out the district’s financial commitments over a sustainable purchase cycle.
In the meantime, the ability to apply for funding through the Emergency Connectivity Fund arose. A special pot of funding available through the American Rescue Plan, the fund can be used to cover the cost of items necessary to ensure that students have reliable internet access.
Director of Educational Technology and Innovation Casey Rutherford applied for funds to pay for additional wireless hotspots during the first round of funding, and for the iPads in the second round of funding. Both applications were successful.
In addition to receiving the unexpected grant funding, Rutherford said the district’s Technology Budget has also been buoyed because the old iPads have ended up fetching an unexpectedly high price of around $120 per iPad, despite their increasingly inadequate battery life.
Rutherford said that thanks to the unexpected windfalls, the district would have the funding needed to invest in key technology upgrades over the coming years. That will include replacing some of internet access points located throughout the schools as well as classroom projectors at the end of their projected lifespan.