Effective Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, everyone in city of Faribault facilities will be required to wear masks — regardless of vaccination status. Masks may be removed when individuals are exercising.
This decision has been made for a variety of reasons, including the “high” statewide positivity rate, as measured by the Minnesota Department of Health, and due to the uncertainty of the new omicron variant, which was confirmed in Hennepin County Thursday morning.
As of Thursday, Rice County's case rate was 445 per 100,000 residents. That up almost half a percent over last week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a rate of 50 or higher to be substantial; 100 or above is high. In mid September, the county had a case rate of 295.
Masks are already required in all Rice County government and Faribault Public Schools buildings.