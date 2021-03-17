Quite a few Faribault families will be cooking up veggie rice and stuffed peppers over spring break — 25 to be precise.
Cardboard boxes and ingredients like flour, fresh vegetables and spaghetti sauce filled the tables of Faribault High School Room C115 Friday after school. Here, Family and Consumer Science (FACS) teachers Kayla Steffen and Kaylee Wiens filled the boxes with everything families would need to complete two recipes during the week long break.
Families drove up to the school to retrieve the boxed ingredients, recipe instructions and baskets of cooking utensils and kitchen supplies. Faribault Hy-Vee and Fareway, along with the Monticello Help Center, donated items to the cause.
A major component of this food security effort, called Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) in Action, is to not only give food to those in need but to give them the tools they need to prepare the meals.
“It’s really about the education piece,” said Food and Consumer Sciences professional Karen Smith, who helped Wiens and Steffen package boxes Friday. “That’s been the missing piece of getting people food — they don’t know how to prepare it.”
This food security effort began thanks to three FACS organization presidents, including Smith, who banded together to form FCS in Action-Minnesota. The coalition formed to address practical problems that have resulted from COVID-19, a major one being food scarcity.
Twin Cities Home and Community President Kathy Norquist, who joined Smith to package food at FHS, said information from a FACS virtual conference inspired her to do more for families in need. A grant from the American Heart Association gave her, Smith, and Minnesota Association of Family and Consumer Sciences President Lois Lewis, the impetus to extend their outreach with FCA in Action.
On its website, the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences addressed a 30% increase in food shelf usage since the start of the pandemic, 10% which hadn’t previously accessed a food shelf.
According to data from Minnesota Report Card, nearly 2,000, or 59% of Faribault Public Schools students, receive free or reduced-priced lunches in 2021. Statewide, 32% of students meet that same criteria.
Faribault Public Schools has partnered with community organizations like Faribault Youth Investment and Northfield Community Action Center to ensure families have food access since the start of the pandemic, with meal distributions for breakfast and lunch. These services extended through summer as well.
In selecting 25 Faribault families to receive boxes, Wiens and Steffen asked social workers at five Faribault Public Schools buildings to recommend five families who may not have acess to healthy food over spring break. They then selected the meals based on recipes they prepare in their FACS classes and meals local families would enjoy.
Faribault is the third location FCS in Action has reached. Monticello and International Falls are the other two. Smith said Faribault was chosen to reach another region of Minnesota.
“We’re just excited to be able to host this project in Faribault, and to help our families in Faribault,” Wiens said.