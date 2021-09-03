Between sipping wine and sharing memories, a group of ladies basked in their final evening together as a formal group.
The Faribault Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary gathered Thursday for a fond farewell. First organized in 1970, the local group — Council #899 — was one of the first to be established in Minnesota. Its bylaws, published in 1975, stated the purpose of the organization is to "aid the Council's spiritual, charitable, social and fundraising programs; to develop deep feelings for Christian fellowship within the community of its members, and to perform as a community with works of charity and kindness that we would be unable to preform as individuals."
The Auxiliary has lived up to this and more over the last 51 years. Members coordinated serving lunch weekly at games of Bingo, hosted many bake sales at breakfasts for the club and sponsored the annual Memorial Mass with the Knights. The women in this group were also responsible for decorating the club rooms for Christmas and other holidays, donating money to many local charitable organizations, and,perhaps most importantly, coming together in prayer.
They also introduced the “prayer partner” program in the '90s. During the meetings, members would enter their names into a basket. By the end of the meeting, each member with draw a name from the basket to know who they would pray for until he next meeting.
“This was a very meaningful practice that always prompted members to share appreciation of the prayers,” said Jo Meillier, who is the current — and final — president.
Throughout the years, 26 members have held the title of president, three of have maintained that title for a two-year term. There are also board members that assist the president in her duties.
Four charter members are still on the roster.
During its last gathering, many of the ladies reminisced about all the fun they had together decorating for holidays, hosting charitable events and sports tournaments.
Secretary and former two-term president, Kathy Culhane, talked about one of her favorite memories during in her time in the Auxiliary.
“We hosted a bowling tournament for all of the charters in 1987. It was the best attendance we had ever had for an event, but it wasn’t for the bowling,” Culhane said. “Many people didn’t even come to bowl, they came because they wanted to attend the dinner at the (now shuttered) Lavender Inn.”
Mary Ardolf, the current treasurer and a former president, recalled many exciting events that were held and mentioned how fulfilling it was to everyone to raise money for various charities.
Throughout the years, the Faribault Auxiliary has hosted state events many times. Three of the members have been named “Auxilian of the Year” by the state auxiliary and many members have served on the State Board.
The Faribault group was at one time one of the largest in the state, enrolling nearly 150 members. Now, membership has shrunk to about 60. Many of the members are unable to attend meetings, which was a large part in the difficult decision to close the book on the Auxiliary.
“As we come together for our final gathering, we remember all the women who came before us and those who continue to stand beside us. Our final selection of a prayer partner is simply each other,” Meillier said. “Blessings to all.”
Though it was hard to end the final meeting, the women took comfort in knowing this is not goodbye. Many of them are close outside of the group and attend the same church, and fully intend to continue to spend time together.