The American Heritage Girls of Faribault tend to fly under the radar, but their outreach became visible Tuesday when they dropped off 30 bags of hygiene products at Rice County Social Services.
Focusing on youth in foster care for their most recent community project, the American Heritage Girls collected shampoos, tissues and other products, and wrote personal letters to the recipients.
"Parents of foster children are greatly under appreciated,” said Cecilia Caron, 14, an American Heritage Girl. “People don’t understand what these kids go through. If more people in our communities come together to do things like this, it could help spread awareness and help the children themselves.”
American Heritage Girls, a faith-based leadership program, offers girls ages 5 to 18 opportunities to learn new skills and earn badges through community outreach and leadership projects. In Faribault, 30 girls from various Christian backgrounds participate in Minnesota Troop 3100.
Kay Caron, troop leader, explained that Minnesota Troop 3100 is a multi-faith troop made up of girls who belong to non-denominational, Baptist, Catholic and Lutheran churches. She believes the interdenominational membership is good for the girls, since they learn to work together and discover common ground within their differences.
One of the badges the girls earn, called “The Best Me I Can Be” requires girls in the program levels Pioneers (ages 12 through 14) and Patriots (ages 14 through 18) to organize and run a hygiene drive. The girls compiled a list of products to offer and planned the process by working together without instruction from their troop leader. From Dec. 1, 2020 to mid-January, the girls asked each individual troop within a large unit to donate specific items to their cause.
Last week, the American Heritage Girls held a service night to fulfill a community outreach requirement. They set up stations for the hygiene products they collected and explained to the younger troop members why they held the hygiene drive and who will benefit from it. Troop members with experiences in foster care shared their personal stories with the general group and explained why giving the products to children in foster care was important to the recipients.
The girls packaged each bag depending on the children’s ages, including products like wipes, baby shampoo, regular shampoo and conditioner, toothbrush and toothpaste, a washrag or loofah and tissues.
Cheryl Marek, licensed social worker through Rice County Social Services, said it’s always appreciated when individuals drop off donations to children in foster care. She said Rice County Social Services saw generosity in particular during the holiday season.
Each American Heritage Girl included an encouraging letter to the recipient of the bags, letting the children know they are loved and not forgotten. These personalized notes and drawings, Marek said, made the bags special for the children in foster care.
“I was contacted by the girls — and they’ve done these drives before for us — so we were very grateful to this group of girls for thinking of our kids in the foster care system and the needs they might have,” Marek said.
Of the hygiene drive, Troop Leader Caron said: “It’s just a way for these girls to start thinking about people outside themselves and why it’s important to be helpful and serve your community in that way.”