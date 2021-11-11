Kelley Watts has been named the 2021 Winterfest grand marshal.
Watts, employed at Community Coop Oil Association in downtown Faribault, is active in Faribault Main Street events, particularly its summer car shows and serves on the Faribault Chamber Ag Committee.
The annual Winterfest Celebration takes place in downtown Faribault. Now in it’s fourth year (2020 festivities were cancelled due to COVID), the event kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 2 with horse drawn carriage rides, an ice carving, downtown window decorating contest and fun at the Buckham center including reindeer, Santa, games and music.
Saturday, Dec. 4th’s slate of events include a craft bazaar at 10,000 Drops Craft Distillers, 14th Annual Alexander Faribault House Christmas Open House, Sleds on Central Snow Mobile show hosted with the Faribault Sno-Go Club, firework, the parade of lights, and a street dance with music by Fender Bender, and a full bar. This final float in this year’s parade will be the March of the Cousin Eddies, in which all are welcome to dress as the memorable movie character from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and march down the parade route.
As grand marshal, Watts will lead several dozen lit up floats down Central Avenue in Faribault. The parade has quickly become a community favorite since its inception.
“We are honored to have Kelley Watts as this year’s grand marshal. She is a positive member of the community, always eager to help make Faribault a better place to live, work and visit. This year’s celebration is a truly special event, as we find ourselves emerging from a global pandemic and looking forward to the Winterfest Celebration as a symbol of community and perseverance,”
The tradition of Winterfest started in 2017 when the Faribault Main Street group looked to grow their existing holiday efforts, and seeing a desire for a larger winter celebration in the 2040 vision, took action and planned the community festival, which quickly became a local favorite.
Past Winterfest grand marshals have included Bruce Burkhartzmeyer, Paul Peanasky and Gordy Kosfeld.