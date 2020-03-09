Community service starts young in the Faribault Public School District, in part because students have expressed interest in giving back.
A few years ago, Faribault Middle School kicked off the volunteer group Falcons For Change, uniting students with the common goal of making a difference. Hundreds of students have participated in the group since its implementation, participating in volunteer experiences advisors Brent Hawkins and April Coppes organize and putting their own ideas into action.
Sixth-grader Ella Wood is one Falcons for Change student who took her own idea and ran with it this year. Wanting to start a project related to pets, she asked her friends, sixth-graders Leah Nowaczewski and Addison Schmidt, to help her collect donations for Rescue 55021.
“I really like animals and everything, and I find helping animals makes a very good impact on the environment here,” Wood said.
Nowaczewski said the three of them first met with Rescue 55021 Director Theresa Vold in the fall to find out what items they needed. Then, Schmidt added, they collected donations with help from their parents, who posted the students’ cause on the Concerned Citizens of Faribault Facebook page. The girls also passed out flyers at PetSmart and received donations from Faribault City Council members and School Board member Courtney Cavellier.
With about $300 in donations, the three students bought food, cat litter, toys, paper towels and clean-up wipes for the pet rescue staff to use while caring for cats at the shelter.
“It felt good that you can do things for the community and help out,” Schmidt said.
“I felt very good about what we were doing," Wood added. "I felt like we did amazing things to help them. We were hoping [Theresa] liked everything we got her.”
The three girls have already discussed what they’d like to do for their Falcons for Change service project next year. Most likely, it will involve Rescue 55021 again. Wood and her mom, Cece, have continued volunteering by cleaning out the cat litter at the shelter.
Cannonball!
More recently, 47 students plus advisors Coppes and Hawkins participated in the Minneapolis Cool School Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Minnesota. Students weren’t required to be involved in Falcons for Change to participate in the plunge, which took place Feb. 28 at Lake Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun).
Students who participated in the plunge were required to raise at least $50 for the privilege of jumping into the ice cold lake. A portion of the $5,099 Faribault Middle School students raised will go back to their school’s adaptive phy ed program.
Seventh-grader Noah Vogelsberg was the top fundraiser at Faribault Middle School with $576.26. His donations came from friends and family, he said.
Vogelsberg already took the plunge the year prior, so he knew what he was in for.
“Once you get out there, you’re kind of having second thoughts,” he said. Still, Vogelsberg considered the plunge fun and wanted to do it again.
Maggie Lund, seventh-grader, jumped for the first time this year.
“I didn’t know what it was really about at first, but then it sort of made sense to me,” she said. “So I jumped, and it was freezing.”
Some students jumped for the thrill of it, but other jumpers did so with specific people in mind who participate in Special Olympics Minnesota. Hawkins and Vogelsberg said they know teachers and friends who have family members with special needs.