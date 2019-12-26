A Morristown man on probation for dealing marijuana was charged with drug possession after a drug task force agent allegedly saw him selling marijuana.
The incident reportedly took place in July though charges were filed Monday.
The agent, parked in a Faribault convenience store, reported seeing Valenzuela, who was sitting in a Jeep, sell marijuana to two juveniles. Valenzuela then got out of the Jeep and into an SUV in the same lot. The officer, believing Valenzuela was selling marijuana to someone inside the vehicle, approached the SUV. As the agent got close to the SUV, he reported smelling an "overwhelming odor of marijuana."
The agent asked the male driver and his female passenger to hand over what Valenzuela had had sold them. The driver handed the agent a bag of marijuana weighing about 27 grams. He later told the officer that he'd agreed to buy an ounce of marijuana from Valenzuela for $200 and that the drugs he turned over to the agent were those sold to him by Valenzuela.
During a search of Valenzuela, the agent reportedly found a bag of marijuana weighing slightly less than 21 grams, a digital scale and $1,112.00 in cash.
l was charged with fourth-degree sale of marijuana in a park zone and fifth-degree possession of marijuana.
Valenzuela is serving five years probation following convictions in two 2017 cases. In October 2017 he was sentenced to five years in prison, which was stayed, and given five years probation following three felony convictions for fifth-degree sale of marijuana while possessing a firearm and for carrying a pistol without a permit, a gross misdemeanor. In August 2018 he was given a sentence of 12 months and 1 day in prison, which was stayed for five years, and to five years probation for sale of marijuana and sale of simulated drugs.
His next court appearance is Dec. 31.
In other reports:
• Douglas Robert Smith, 35, of Faribault, was charged Tuesday with felony domestic assault after allegedly grabbing a woman and pushing her to the ground.
The victim told police that Smith first grabbed her by the neck and pushed her to the floor, but when she tried to stand uphe Smith grabbed her by the arm and again pushed her, causing her to fall against a door frame. The woman, who was taken to the hospital, reportedly had several bruises on her back.
A roommate of the victim's said he heard Smith yelling and swearing, and heard what he believed to be the woman falling two or three times. When he went to check on her, he found her on the floor with Smith standing over her.
Smith admitted to pushing the woman, but said she pushed him first.
Because Smith has two prior domestic violence convictions, this case is being prosecuted as a felony.