The city of Faribault and Allina Health are close to extending a redevelopment agreement that would save Johnston Hall, one of the city’s oldest and most iconic buildings, for at least six more months.
The extension, if approved Tuesday by the Faribault City Council, would expire Dec. 10.
What will become of the 1888 landmark still lies in the hands of Allina, which owns the building, once part of the Seabury Divinity School, founded by the state’s first Episcopal bishop, Henry Whipple. With its iconic bell tower, Johnston Hall is one of several historical landmarks outside of the city's downtown historic district.
But if city leaders aren't able to secure a developer for Johnston Hall by mid December, Allina, which also owns District One Hospital, seems intent on applying for a demolition permit.
According to the draft agreement, "(District One Hospital) and the city desire to enter into this agreement to permit the city a final attempt to find a redeveloper to restore Johnston Hall before (District One Hospital) demolishes it."
The structure, adjacent to the hospital, is in poor condition and there are ongoing concerns regarding safety. Though Allina determined it did not have the time to explore development options, it agreed to allow the city to find a developer after receiving negative public feedback to the planned demolition.
Faribault Community and Economic Development Coordinator Deanna Kuennen said Allina told her Thursday morning that its open to extending the agreement after she reached out to hospital President/CEO Michael Johnston the previous day. The agreement was struck following a June 1 council work session during which councilors expressed a willingness to extending the agreement.
“This will provide additional time to work with the interested developers to seek out a tenant,” Kuennen noted in a memo to the City Council. She described the building as “iconic,” something she says is understood by the developers the city has spoken with. Kuennen sees the site, if used as a treatment center, as being beneficial, “unique,” and “very positive,” because it would be housed on a hospital campus.
“We’re very hopeful,” she said Monday of a development agreement being reached over the next six months. Kuennen added that the city could provide economic development tools like tax increment financing — a subsidy refunding or diverting a portion of taxes in a given area to help finance development — and tax abatement, but has not committed to any assistance.
“There are tools that we are willing to bring to the table,” she noted.
“We hope that this third extension will aid the city in finalizing a deal,” Allina said Monday in a written statement.
The first agreement, for two years, came in December 2018. Almost a year and a half later, the city announced an agreement between developer Jason Palmby and Allina in which Palmby, with the help of local chemical health providers, would convert Johnston Hall to substance abuse treatment facility. But when the partnership fizzled, the city began searching for a new service provider.
A six-month extension to the agreement was granted in December, but according to Kuennen, the size of the building and COVID have been impediments to finalizing any deal.