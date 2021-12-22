In 2011, Heidi Ernste ran into a an old schoolmate she hadn't seen in years. After learning the serious life changes she was going through, Ernste knew she was there, in that moment, for a reason.
She felt she had to do something to help her provide a little bit of Christmas cheer to her and her family and knew that she couldn't do it alone. This simple act of kindness led Ernste to her new venture, well known to many as the Earnest Effort Christmas Wish.
For the last 10 years, the Faribault native and her team have provided extra Christmas cheer for a countless number of families. Ernste said it has grown to be a family tradition for some and a way local businesses give back to their communities.
"I can't believe its been 10 years," said Ernste. "We'll do it as long as it keeps working out."
She feels the nomination-based program is so successful because of their tagline: “A whole bunch of little's can make a very big!” From families coming in with kids donating their $2 tooth fairy money to anonymous donors contributing $2,000, Ernste said its something everyone can be a part of. Donors can also watch in real time what takes place following their donations on the Earnest Effort Christmas Wish Facebook page.
People are not able to nominate themselves, as nominations must be made by someone else who has seen a particular situation and wants to help. Ernste explains all nominees go through a soft background check and have reference checks completed, several things she put in place to try and make sure the people they help are truly ones in situations through no fault of their own.
Everything they do do is also completely anonymous, and Ernste has board members that help to choose families.
"This is by far the hardest process. When the families are chosen, I make a phone call to the nominee and tell them that they have been nominated and we are here to help. We keep the person that nominated them anonymous, if they chose to remain that way, too," said Ernste.
As people donate, Ernste updates the wish lists on the group page. Some donate money, while some prefer to buy actual items off the lists. Once a family’s wish list is filled, in most cases they wrap all the gifts, and make up a Christmas card for the family and put things like grocery and gas cards inside. Ernste then calls the family and delivers the gifts personally.
Ernste said they branch out to surrounding areas, like Owatonna, when/if resources are available, but nominations for those in the Faribault area are selected first. She says there are some businesses, like one in Kenyon, that want to adopt a family, but it all depends on the year.
An important part of the process for this program is being able to involve her children. Ernste recalls 10 years ago, when they were pretty young, they wanted to take a particular toy home and would cry over it. Now, the girls are her biggest helpers and constantly watch for families in need at school.
In making deliveries to families, Ernste personally enjoys seeing the eyes of younger kids light up. She also enjoys seeing how many families come back, once they get on back on their feet and help donate or nominate other families in need.
"It's a lot, but I don't feel a lot of it until the very end; it's just a flood of emotions," said Ernste. "What we do is a big deal for a lot of people. It makes me proud it works out every year."
She says JOD Ltd. in Faribault is a huge asset to the program, as they open their office every day to be a drop off site for gifts or cash. Eric Craig, of JOD Ltd., said he and colleague Dennis Aldrich have been donating personally to the program for a number of years.
With Craig and Ernste close in age, Craig said he heard of the program through mutual friends they share. He always felt it was a great program to donate money to, especially since it benefits local people in need. About four/five years ago, Craig said they offered their location at 2209 Bard Ave. NW as a drop off site. Jessica Kern, who works at the front desk, takes a photo of the items donated and lets Ernste know via Facebook messenger.
"We're really happy to be involved. Heidi does an amazing job and helps so many local families in need," said Craig. "I feel we have a small part in her endeavor, as she's the driving force and does 99% of the work. We're just humbled to be a small part of her huge cause. It's really grown over the years, and she's proven that 'A whole bunch of little's can make a very big,' year after year."
While each year varies, Ernste hopes they will be able to help 20 nominees this year. She aims to focus on all demographics of people, from elderly to families/children to single individuals.