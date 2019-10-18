A man taken into police custody Monday after being sought by the state Department of Corrections has been charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
One of the felony charges filed Tuesday against Nicholas John Boie Thompson, 31, of Faribault, includes force or coercion, the other alleges that the victim was incapacitated at the time of the purported crime.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County, Thompson, who was released from prison in March on a 2012 conviction for criminal sexual conduct, but was serving 10 years of supervised release, was drinking Oct. 6 with friends, including the female victim, her boyfriend and another person. When the boyfriend left, the three reportedly went to another Faribault bar.
The victim and Thompson later bought some beer and the victim allegedly parked near some grain bins where they drank the beer. When the victim’s car became stuck, Thompson reportedly walked into a nearby cornfield, where the victim found him passed out. The victim then helped him up and brought him back to her home in Faribault, put him on a couch, covered him with a blanket and went to her room to sleep.
When she awoke, Thompson was reportedly having sex with her. According to court records, the victim told Thompson he was hurting her and to stop. She told investigators she passed out and doesn’t know how long the alleged attack went on.
The victim’s boyfriend said that at some point that night, he saw Thompson asleep on the couch, but the following morning saw him in the victim’s bed. A second witness also told investigators that they saw Thompson and the victim in the same bed the morning of Oct. 7.
During a Wednesday bail hearing, Third District Court Judge Christine Long set bail at $200,000 without conditions or $100,000 with conditions. His initial appearance is set for Oct. 30 in Rice County.
The case is being prosecuted by the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office due to a conflict with the Rice County Attorney’s Office. Rice County Attorney John Fossum declined to say what the conflict was other than “it would be inappropriate for this office to be involved in the case.”
Thompson has five felony convictions for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, one for harassment and one in Steele County for third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion. In that case, the victim was between 13 and 15 years old.
According to information released last week by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office was also investigating allegations against Thompson. No charges have yet been filed in Goodhue County.