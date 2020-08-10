Touring historic sites doesn’t require leaving the county. In some cases, it doesn't even require planning ahead.
An upcoming event by the Rice County Historical Society will give local history enthusiasts a chance to view the county with fresh eyes. Participants won't know their destinations until they receive their maps, which will lead them along rural roads to seven different historic locations in the area.
The family-friendly tour, called Cruising Rice County History, is an idea RCHS staff and volunteers developed to carry out the society's mission in a safe way during the coronavirus pandemic. Rain or shine, participants simply register their vehicle, pick up a map at the historical society, and check out the featured locations at any point between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. that Saturday.
The cost is $20 per vehicle, whether it’s an RV, motorcycle, truck or car. Any number of passengers may ride along.
Before embarking on the tour, participants receive seven tickets from RCHS, submit them at each stopping point, and pick up a playing card in return. Similar to a poker run, participants collect at least five cards from their stops and turn in their hand to RCHS at the end of the tour. Whoever has the best hand wins a prize and doesn’t need to be present to win.
Susan Garwood, executive director of RCHS, pointed out that Rice County represents over 70 buildings or sites on the National Registry of Historic Places — a significant portion of the 1,500-plus buildings and sites listed for Minnesota as a whole.
“Not all [sites and buildings] are in the community; some are in rural parts of the county, and this is a chance to see some of those real treasures,” Garwood said. “Besides that, Rice County’s beautiful and always a good place to go driving.”
Garwood said the tour lasts between 90 minutes to two hours, and spans about 60 miles from start to end. The event has a rolling start time, but she asks participants to register no later than noon the day of the tour and return to the Historical Society museum no later than 2:30 p.m.
RCHS volunteers will meet and greet tourists at each location and share their knowledge of the location and events that took place there. Volunteers are either affiliated with their assigned location or studied the historical backgrounds of their sites.
Participants may enjoy the tour however they wish, whether they choose to walk around, ask questions of volunteers or remain in their vehicles. Due to health and safety guidelines enforced during the coronavirus pandemic, indoor facilities on the map will be closed to attendees. Participants are expected to abide by health and safety guidelines like social distancing and wearing face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Following the cancellation of several RCHS events since March, Cruising Rice County History will help the Historical Society maintain collections and complete its project to restore and display the Tin Family outside the building. RCHS received the set of four, a man, woman, dog and baby with a carriage, from Butch Lockerby. He previously kept the family outside the former Lockerby Sheet Metal and Roofing building just south of the viaduct in Faribault.
“It’s a work in progress because we need outside lighting in place,” RCHS volunteer and Board member Charlotte Johnson said of the Tin Family project. “So many times people are doing volunteer work with painting and storing. Hopefully we’ll see more activity with them as soon as possible.”
With only two paid staff members at RCHS, Johnson pointed out that nearly everything happens thanks to volunteers. She encourages anyone who is “looking for something to do” to volunteering at RCHS in the form of gardening, carpentry, painting the old schoolhouse, scanning documents and completing computer work for as many hours as they feel comfortable.