Each Sunday, a group of area residents get together to share a common interest — remote-controlled cars.
What started as a way for a group of Faribault/Medford coworkers to pass the time has flourished, turning into a time for handfuls of people to gather, enjoy the outdoors, and drive, race and sometimes smash their RC at a homemade BMX track off First Avenue NE in Faribault.
Jeremy Fierst, of Medford, said the group began meeting at the BMX track (homemade by Tony Thompson) near the Straight River for the last month. Previously they drove the cars in their own yards, so having the jumps a few miles away makes for some extra entertainment and excitement.
When Fierst put a post on a RC Facebook page notifying other RC drivers of their Sunday gatherings, that drew RC aficionados from other local cities including Dundas, Morristown and Lakeville. On Aug. 1, Fierst said they hosted about 15 total, the most they've ever had.
Fierst became interested in the hobby through his coworker Aaron LeSure, who sold him one of his old cars. LeSure, also a Medford resident, has had RC cars for many years now. He has quite the collection started, owning about 11 to 12 cars presently.
LeSure enjoys the weekly bash sessions to get away from life for a while, have some fun and spend time with the guys. Though the cars are more durable than the types of cars found in stores, the cars are often wrecked and have to be fixed before the next week's gathering, but that's something the drivers don't seem to mind. Many cars get up to 6 feet of air off the jumps.
Along with LeSure and Fierst, other coworkers with the common interest are Faribault residents Tony Garza and Skylar Bahr.
For Bahr, being able to get away and relax is something he also enjoys about the sessions.
"It's a good way to get everyone together and out of the house to enjoy the weather," said Bahr.
The types of cars they typically drive cost anywhere from $400 to $1,000, depending on their size. As for parts, the closest shop is in Richfield, where many of the group make frequent trips. Though it's an expensive hobby, Bahr said it is something many have come to enjoy.
Alex Wilson, also of Faribault, attended the session for the first time Sunday. He came across the post Fierst put on Facebook and decided to give it a try. Wilson said he's been driving RC cars since he was 4 years old, was away from them for seven to eight years but then became interested in them again. He enjoyed the outdoor BMX track, adding that there is quite a bit more to do than in his backyard. Wilson agreed that it is a fun way to get out of the house and meet new people.
Wilson wasn't the only one to attend the group's bashing session for the first time Sunday. Two of Fiersts' children, Tristan Fierst and Alaina Rivers, also attended. Tristan said that it was especially fun to watch the other cars jump and accelerate down the track.