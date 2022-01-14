...HEAVY SNOW TO CONTINUE OVER SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA WITH LIGHT
TO MODERATE SNOW OVER CENTRAL THROUGH SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Snow, occasionally heavy at times, will spread southeast through
the afternoon. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible
along the Minnesota River Valley, west of Mankato, and over the
Buffalo Ridge. The snow will end from north to south late this
afternoon through the evening hours.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Friday
evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A Winter
Weather Advisory remains in effect east of the warning area to
the Mississippi River.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the
warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts
will drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
spotlight
Sherrif's Office: Registered offender will live in Morristown
The Rice County Sheriff's Office shared the following:
"In accordance with Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office is informing the community of a public registrant’s release from prison. This is in an effort to enhance public safety and protection.
"Frank Lee Timblin, 48, has been convicted previously of criminal sexual conduct requiring registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 243.166 or 243.167.
"Timblin will soon be released and has served the sentence imposed on him by the court. Timblin will be transitioning into the community and will be living in the city of Morristown.
"This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness.
"The Sheriff’s Office believes that an informed public is a safer public. The Sheriff’s Office may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school.
"Convicted sexual and predatory individuals have always been released to live in our communities. It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release.
"With the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.
"Sheriff Jesse Thomas advises that this Release of Information will only be released electronically and that his office will not be hosting an In-Person Community Notification Meeting due to the high COVID numbers currently. Any questions regarding this subject can be directed to the MSOP Reintegration Office at 507-508-5184 or the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 507-334-4391 and request to speak with the Investigations Unit."