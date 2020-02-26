Faribault Youth Investment and the Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition recently recognized Gina Palan with the February 2020 Asset Champion Award.
The Asset Champion Award is given monthly to a community member or organization who helps make Faribault an even better place for young people.
Gina Palan is the Property and Evidence Technician for the Faribault Police Department. A part of Palan’s responsibilities is overseeing the prescription drug collection effort known as Take It To the Box. The department was a founding partner in the collection effort from its beginning in 2009.
In collaboration with Northfield Police Department, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the Rice County Chemical Health Coalition, TITTB was one of the state’s first permanent prescription drug take-back programs, developed to keep drugs out of the hands of young people.
Palan has been the point person for Faribault since the program began. She monitors the box daily, weighing the contents at least once per week. She keeps a record of the contents and helped coordinate 66 trips with the Northfield Police Department and the Rice County Sheriff’s Office to the incinerator for disposal. To date, 14,341 pounds of drugs have been collected in Faribault, contributing to a county-wide total of approximately 28,000 pounds — 14 tons.
Her work is essential to the project, which helps keep drugs away from youth in Rice County.
“Gina does a great job with Take It to the Box. It is a daily task to empty the box, package and store the drugs for disposal.” said Capt. Neal Pederson. “Over the past 10 plus years, we believe the boxes have kept a significant amount of drugs off the street and potentially abused.”
An Asset Champion is someone who helps build protective factors in the lives of young people in the Faribault area. FYI is the sponsor of this recognition program and welcomes nominations from any community member, youth or adult, at any time. A nomination form can be found at faribaultyouthinvestment.org/asset-champion-awards.