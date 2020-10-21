With the COVID-19 pandemic inflicting a significant mental health toll on many Minnesotans, local suicide awareness groups are planning several upcoming events to provide crucial support for those who are struggling.
The fifth annual 3 Legion Ruck takes place Saturday, with walkers from the Faribault American Legion and Waseca Legion meeting at the Morristown Legion. Walkers will depart from Waseca at 7 a.m. sharp and Faribault at 8 a.m. sharp, meeting in Morristown at noon. Transportation from Morristown back to Faribault or Waseca will be provided by volunteers. Drinks and snacks will be provided and there will be ample time for walkers to take breaks along the trek, which is a full 11 miles from Faribault and 14 from Waseca.
The event is free and registration is not required. The event will take place outdoors, with COVID-related protocols limited. Organizer Kirk Mansfield said that walkers are expected to follow social distancing protocols, but masking won’t be required.
The ruck is organized by 23 to Zero, a local nonprofit focused on supporting veterans and addressing sky-high levels of suicide among veterans and active members of the military.
Among veterans, the suicide rate is 1.5 times that of the general population.
In the military, a ruck is a training activity where military members practice hiking while carrying heavy gear. The goal of this ruck is to bring attention to the issue and send a clear message to those struggling with suicidal thoughts that they are not alone. Additional support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide is available locally through LOSS (Loved Ones Surviving Suicide). Founded by Jackie Clark and Laura Sterling some 15 years ago, the group has traditionally held group meetings at District One Hospital.
Sterling said that the need for group members to talk with people who truly understand what they’ve been through is what makes the group so important. Due to the pandemic, the group has been unable to meet since March.
During that time, Sterling and L.O.S.S. co-leader Barb Johnson have continued to field calls from more desperate friends and family members than ever. Now, Sterling is planning on holding L.O.S.S.’s first pandemic-era meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Unlike previous meetings, this one will be held at the manager’s Office in Faribo West Mall instead of District One Hospital. Sterling said she’s taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of everyone involved and is confident it can work.
“We know that there’s a need for it,” she said. “Unfortunately, the pandemic is really affecting suicide rates.”
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 53% of Americans say their mental health has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst said that the pandemic’s toll is far-reaching and in many respects incalculable.
“We know that has caused stress and impacted everyone,” she said. Some people have lost loved ones due to COVID, while for others it’s more the personal loss — loss of control, loss of income, loss of privacy, loss of trust.”
Purfeerst said that in the current climate, it’s particularly important for people to continue to make social connections. Mansfield noted that the ruck provides a unique opportunity for suicide survivors and others to do just that.
“When we walk there’s always conversations that are generated,” he said.
Last month, a Faribault ruck was organized by 23 to Zero for the first time. With the rate of suicide reaching its highest levels since World War II, Mansfield emphasized that suicide goes far beyond veterans alone and the ruck is about supporting all those who are struggling.
Statistics from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention highlight a tragic increase in suicide rates among young Americans. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death among Americans age 10-34, dramatically surpassing homicide within the last decade.
Another group particularly at risk is law enforcement, along with firefighters and first responders. Notably, a 2018 analysis from the nonprofit Ruderman Family Foundation found that more police and firefighters die from suicide than in the line of duty.
“That’s extremely tragic,” Mansfield said. “We would definitely encourage those folks to join us as well.”