A local man police suspect of burglarizing more than a dozen Faribault area businesses, has so far been charged with a single break in.
The current charges, filed Friday, accuse Austin Steven Veal, 28, of first-degree damage to property, third-degree burglary and fifth-degree possession of controlled substance, and stem from an Oct. 12 burglary of the Faribault Dairy Queen located on Hwy. 60 west of Interstate 35.
According to court records, Veal pried an exterior door open, found the business' surveillance system and unplugged it. He then pried open the cash register drawer, taking several hundred dollars. The approximate damage to the business was $3,600.
In addition to surveillance video showing a man police investigators identified as Veal, detectives found a shoe print believed to belong to Veal on a ceiling tile inside the business.
Following an Oct. 24 search of Veal's home, Veal reportedly admitted to committing several burglaries. During the search, detectives seized several items which had been reported stolen from a number of different local businesses, including three safes, keys, office equipment and money.
Following Veal's arrest, officers found two small bags of methamphetamine in Veal's pocket. The drugs reportedly weighed 2.63 grams.
Over the past two weeks, Faribault police said in a release, officers have responded to numerous burglaries of businesses and commercial buildings in the city. Detectives are currently investigating approximately 14 burglaries.
“This string of burglaries was solved through great detective work and images provided by a security video at one business. We encourage business owners to utilize quality video systems, which may not only solve a crime at their business, but others as well,” said Police Chief Andy Bohlen.
As the investigation wraps up, police expect additional charges to be filed against Veal.
Veal has a lengthy criminal record that includes felony convictions for criminal vehicular homicide or operation, burglary, drug possession, credit card fraud and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
His next appearance in court is set for Nov. 6.