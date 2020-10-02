Though the overall rate may remain much the same, rising property values seem likely to lead to a levy increase in both Rice County and the city of Faribault for 2021.
The county and city set preliminary levies during the month of September, as required under state law. Faribault passed its levy on the 8th but the County Board waited until Tuesday. Final levies, which can be lowered from preliminary figures but not raised, are approved in December.
In Faribault, the levy is set to rise by 7.97%, a figure significantly higher than last year’s increase of 5.42%. However, the figure is slightly lower than the 8.39% preliminary levy increase approved by the council in September.
Unless drastic changes are made to reduce the levy, 2021 will be the seventh consecutive year that the city’s tax levy has risen. The levy increase also represents a net tax increase of 2.49%, in contrast to the 2019 and 2020 levies which actually lowered rates slightly.
Last year, councilors reacted to the preliminary figure with incredulity, pressuring City Administrator Tim Murray and staff to come up with a significantly lower figure. They eventually did produce a smaller revised budget, which Murray described as “status quo.”
Holding down the levy has been particularly tricky for the last several years because of increased wages and benefits mandated under three-year contracts approved with public employee unions.
While the contracts may be costly, proponents argue that they help the city to attract and retain effective employees in a tight labor market. The contracts will expire at the end of 2021, and the city plans on restarting negotiations next summer.
Employee contracts aren’t the only additional expense the city is locked into paying. The city also has to foot the bill for more than $350,000 in tax abatement expenses for several economic development projects, inflicting short term pain but delivering long term gain.
Additionally, the city is still paying out more than $1 million in debt service levies. In total, Faribault’s levy will rise by $776,926, even as the Capital Improvement Levy, which includes road and public facilities repair expenses, decreases by more than $200,000.
Councilor Royal Ross was complimentary of city staff for avoiding an even higher levy increase. However, he asked Murray why he had budgeted for such a large decrease to the CIP.
According to Murray, funds to cover the projected cut for 2021 are actually being transferred from the 2019 budget, when revenues significantly exceeded expenses. With that money available, Murray said he felt comfortable making a one-time cut.
After taking the rest of September to focus on other issues, councilors will return to assessing the budget in October. Murray said that the council understands the opportunity for cuts are limited, given the city’s financial situation.
Mayor Kevin Voracek, while complimenting staff for reducing the preliminary levy somewhat, said he hopes to see a lower levy increase. Regardless, Faribault is among the lowest taxed cities in Minnesota, especially if county taxes are considered, and it’s likely to stay that way.
Ideally, Voracek said the city could meet the benchmark it did in 2019 and 2020 of avoiding an overall rate increase. Maintaining or lowering the city’s current tax rate could help the city offset a rise to city water fees associated with the construction of a new water treatment plant.
“That would be a good goal to shoot for,” he said. “Continued development in Faribault will offset future increases, but we still want to maintain lower rates.”
County to keep low rates
Rice County commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary budget this week. Unlike the city’s proposal, the county board’s approval does not increase the overall rate.
With property values on the rise the overall levy is set to increase by about 5.64%. That figure comes in lower than both the preliminary levy increase of 7.4% and final levy increase of 6.25% approved by the board last year.
As with the city, many of the drivers behind the county’s rising expenses are locked in. In addition to rising personnel costs, County Administrator Sara Folsted is expecting fewer transfer payments from the state, and the county is set to pay a larger share of public health costs.
The county’s business assistance costs are also starting to come due as well, with several large projects now receiving tax abatement. In addition, after falling last year, the county’s Highway Department budget is slated to take a sharp upward turn.
County Engineer Dennis Luebbe has told the board that the additional investment in highway equipment is much needed. To keep up with maintenance needs, Lubbe has said the board should plan on spending roughly $700,000 a year on equipment.
Commissioners weren’t inclined to disagree. After years of delaying important repair and maintenance expenses, Commissioner Jeff Docken said that the county can’t afford to keep putting things off.
"I don't feel like chiseling away any more at the highway department," Docken said. "The same with capital expenditures. It's important to keep up on that."
The death of 2nd Congressional District candidate Adam Weeks of the Legal Marijuana Now Party could force the county to cover additional election expenses if the special election for the district seat moves forward in February, as required by state law. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan, is currently in a lawsuit to keep the election slated for Nov. 3.
Despite all that, the county has locked itself into a relatively limited levy increase that looks deceptively large, according to Finance Director Paula O’Connell. That’s because its budget starts from such a low baseline, with some of the lowest taxes in the state.
Still, Commissioner Steve Underdahl pressed O’Connell and Folsted to look at reducing the levy further, even if it forces the county to dip into reserves. Underdahl cited the hardships faced by local businesses and families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think a lot of people are hurting," Underdahl said.
Commissioner Galen Malecha criticized Underdahl’s suggestion, warning that dipping into reserves could create bigger problems down the road. With the state facing a projected $2.4 billion deficit, he said that cuts to state aid are coming and the county needs to be prepared.
Despite his reputation as a fiscal conservative, Commissioner Jake Gillen was in "complete agreement" with Malecha.
"I'm not willing to go any lower than where we are," said Gillen.