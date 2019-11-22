After more than a year of consultation with local business and community leaders, South Central College has formally adopted economic development into its mission. The move was approved by the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system at its meeting Wednesday.
The mission statement hadn't been updated since 2005, when South Central was incorporated as a comprehensive community and technical college. The formal change recognizes the partnerships that SCC has built in recent years with local businesses and schools.
The college also took the opportunity to update its statement of vision and values. Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson praised the college’s leadership team for bringing together community leaders throughout the process.
“We’re very impressed as a chamber with the outreach that South Central has done both with us and the Faribault Public Schools over the last several months,” Johnson said. “They’ve prepared a solid strategic plan that is inclusive of our entire community.”
SCC President Annette Parker says the plan is also in line with the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System’s Equity 2030 plan. Under the Equity 2030 plan, the system has set a goal of closing educational equity gaps at all 37 of its state colleges and universities. SCC provides students with both a liberal arts path, which they can continue at a four year college, and a technical training path. In addition, the College’s Center for Business and Industry works with local employers to provide on the job training.
Parker said that the new mission statement and values send a strong message that the college is committed to students in all three of its tracks. She said the College’s commitment to helping meet student and community needs drove the process.
“We’ve made a minor but a very critical tweak to our mission statement,” Parker said. “This really doubles down on what we’re already doing.”
In addition, the college has committed to maintaining a learning environment that is accessible and inclusive for all. Here in Faribault, the institution has maintained a strong relationship with the Minnesota State Academies for the Deaf and for the Blind.
The college has also worked to build partnerships in the local Latino and Somali communities. Last year, South Central became the first college in the Minnesota State system to offer Somali language courses.
“We want to double down on student success make sure every student succeeds,” Parker said. “That leads to community success and economic development for our region.”
With campuses in Faribault and North Mankato, South Central College provides academic programming for approximately 4,700 enrolled students. SCC also operates Farm Business Management offices in 10 cities throughout the region.