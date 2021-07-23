Matthew Verdick sees an opportunity in Rice County, one he knows will make a lasting mark on the community and its landscape.
When Verdick arrived in Rice County last July he saw a litany of parks that were underdeveloped and under used. Verdick, who's from the Rochester area, grew up in the Minnesota outdoors, and he wants area residents to enjoy its beauty just as he did. But to get there, there's plenty of work to be done.
On Tuesday, Verdick presented the Rice County Board of Commissioners with a proposal, that if approved, would create a county-wide parks plan covering the next 10 to 20 years. While the county has something it calls a plan, Verdick says it's more inventory than anything. A plan, he says, will not only list the county's assets, but consider what they can and should be, along with ways to make that happen.
A formal plan is needed to apply for state and federal grants which could reduce the local share significantly.
"I feel this is very important," said Commissioner Dave Miller, known as strong advocate of parks. "We have some parks that are being under utilized. They're being used, but a lot of people don't know what we have."
The county operates 13 parks on a total of 1,170 acres, including a campground on the shores of Shields Lake. The largest park is Cannon River Wilderness Area southeast of Dundas. It's largely a passive park on 850 acres.
The three-phase work plan from consulting firm Hoisington Koegler Group "emphasizes implementation and strategic planning to support potential grant funding for future development of parks and trails, as well as marketing and branding for existing park features," according to the proposal sent the county board. The cost is expected to be $93,000. Funding for the work will come the 2021 and 2022 budgets. Verdick told commissioners he was able to find room in the 2021 budget after other funding was found for some items included in the 2021 spending plan.
The work, which could begin next month, would take about 10 months and include park and trail concepts with a focus on Cannon River Wilderness Area, and Caron and McCullough parks. Consultants would also hone in on a proposed regional trail between Northfield, Nerstrand Big Woods State Park and Faribault.
Included in the work plan is community engagement, giving area residents several opportunities to weigh in on the features they do and don't want in the county's parks. There will also be an opportunity for county staff to add their voices and ensure the plan aligns with existing county goals.
The consultants have agreed to create a branding strategy for the county's parks and funding plan to help implement its recommendations.
Consideration of the proposal will come before the Board of Commissioners at its Tuesday meeting.