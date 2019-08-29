While Faribault Public School continue to fall below average in reading and math comprehension, the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) results released Thursday indicate subtle improvements at individual district buildings.
In particular, English Learner (EL) students at Faribault Middle School showed a sharp increase in reading and math proficiency between 2017-18 and 2018-19. Where averages fell between 5 and 10% in 2017-18, 15% of EL students at the middle school met or exceeded proficiency in reading while 21% met or exceeded proficiency in math last year.
On the other hand, math and reading proficiency remains low at FHS, where averages fell between 6 and 7% in 2018.
According to Director of Teaching and Learning Ryan Krominga, the reading and math comprehension of EL students depends on how long they’ve been in the country. Students who’ve been in the U.S. longer tend to perform at higher levels.
“[That score] can jump up and down depending on the group of students who come in,” said Krominga.
Reading scores in grades three through five increased by 17% across the district with Jefferson fifth-graders at the highest reading proficiency, 57%. Lincoln fifth-graders had the highest math scores of all elementary students in the district at 54%.
Of all students across the state who completed MCA testing, an average of 56 percent met or exceeded proficiency in math and 59 percent met or exceeded proficiency in reading comprehension over the prior three years.
Faribault High School averaged 34% in math and 42% in reading while Faribault Middle School averaged 39% in math and 43% in reading. These numbers represent the percentage of students over the past three years who met or surpassed proficiency levels in math and reading. That means comparing scores from one year to the next doesn’t measure students’ progress so much as it compares one group of students to another.
At Jefferson, Lincoln, and Roosevelt Elementary Schools, between 34 and 45% of students showed proficiency in math, while between 34 and 48% of students showed proficiency in reading with Lincoln leading the schools with the highest rates. That’s an improvement from the year prior, when averages fell between 33 and 40% for math and 28.5 and 43% for reading.
At Discovery Public School of Faribault, 38 percent of students showed math proficiency and 49 percent showed reading proficiency. Cannon River STEM School scores are more comparable with the state numbers as an average of 49 percent showed proficiency in math while 64 percent were proficient in reading.
Since last year, scoring for the MCA also measures students’ progress with a point system. Each student meets, doesn’t meet, partially meets or exceeds proficiency levels in math and reading, and earns points for how much they improve. The state then calculates the average points of students at each school.
Last year, Minnesota’s North Star accountability system began offering additional support to schools whose students struggle more than others. Four of of Faribault’s schools qualified for added support, which continues for the next two years. Faribault High School qualifies for comprehensive support while Jefferson Elementary and the special education departments at Lincoln and Roosevelt Elementary Schools have received targeted support. After the 2020-21 school year, MDE will re-evaluate schools to see which ones still need the support.
Krominga said the Striving Readers Literacy Grant from the Minnesota Department of Education, which became effective last year, has especially helped the results “stay flatlined” rather than decreasing. Literacy coaches have worked in each building to help teachers develop specific strategies in all subjects and increase awareness of students’ struggles.
“In terms of the state of Minnesota moving into a continuous improvement process, we realize that takes more than one year,” said Krominga. “Hopefully with some of the evidence-based practices, we’ll start seeing changes in the next couple years.”